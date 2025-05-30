Lead Mechanical Engineer Gothenburg
Lead Mechanical Engineer - Gothenburg
Do you want to join a developing journey with new concepts, new thinking, and innovative solutions to make a better world? At EasyMining, we develop technologies, design, and build processes that enable circular solutions for vital nutrients.
We are now looking for a Mechanical Lead for our exciting Ash2Phos project. We are in the process of setting up a full-scale plant for recovering phosphorus in Sweden. The plant will be built in Helsingborg and have a capacity of 30 000-ton ash from incinerated sewage sludge per year.
Job description
As Mechanical Lead you take responsibility for the mechanical development of our various technologies. Our projects span all phases, from feasibility studies to plant start-up. The primary work tasks include leading mechanical engineering project management, working on P&IDs, plant layouts, and 3D designs, specifying equipment, coordinating with vendors, and ensuring adherence to internal standards. Most of the time will be spent in Gothenburg but may in the future involve both national and international travel to our offices, as well as being briefly located at the future sites as a part of a plant start-up team.
Other responsibilities;
Coordinate the work of external consultants to ensure accurate execution and timely delivery across project phases
Support management in budgeting and cost estimates in collaboration with our cross-functional engineering team
Develop and maintain internal mechanical standards
What does Johan Möller, Engineering Discipline Leader - Mechanical & Piping, have to say about the company?
"We are a small company with short decision-making paths and a strong commitment to creating efficient and sustainable solutions. Here, you'll be involved from idea to reality - in an environment where innovation, collaboration, and sustainability go hand in hand.
At EasyMining, we strive to ensure that all employees feel involved and well-informed about the company's direction and goals. We believe in the power of community and transparency - which is why we actively work to foster a strong team spirit where everyone feels included. We believe in giving every employee the opportunity to make an impact, take responsibility, and see how their efforts contribute to the bigger picture.
By constantly improving our ways of working and strengthening our capacity for innovation, we grow as a company. Our vision is global - to deliver more facilities around the world and contribute to a more sustainable future."
Your profile
To succeed in this role, we believe you are a driven individual with a structured approach to work, capable of thriving both independently and as part of a cross-functional team. You have excellent knowledge of mechanical engineering and a solid understanding of related disciplines. You are organized in documenting development progress, handle confidential information with care, and consistently meet deadlines. You are proactive, solution-oriented, and eager to take ownership of tasks and projects. A strong desire to learn and grow is essential in this role.
Higher level of education within Mechanical Engineering or similar.
Relevant experience in an engineering environment, from either chemical, petrochemical, pulp & paper or the mining industries.
Knowledge of EN codes and PED.
Experience from tool system such as Cosmos or modelling Software as E3D is meritorious.
Prior experience with leading mechanical disipline in a detail engineering project, site supervision, field activities, and installation work is beneficial
Fluent English skills, Swedish is meritorious
What we offer
A stimulating and challenging job where you will have the opportunity to develop skills and abilities together with motivated co-workers in a cross-functional team. You will take part in an innovation journey towards developing and realizing new recovery technologies as well as improving our existing ones.
Contact and application
In this recruitment we are working with recruitment consultant Maria Ahlén, 0708-490288, and Cassandra Åkerblad, 0720-708970, at Intenso Teknikrekrytering.
Send your application through the application button. Please apply asap as applications are processed continuously.
We welcome your application!
EasyMining
EasyMining Sweden AB has been a company in the Ragn-Sells group since 2014. Ragn-Sells is a Swedish waste and recycling company operating in 5 countries with an annual turnover of above 800 MEUR and approximately 2500 employees. EasyMining is today employing 65 persons that is planned to grow to 70 during 2025. The engineering and management are located in an office in central Gothenburg, the R&D and Market are situated with office and laboratory facilities in Uppsala, and our German office is located in Berlin. Read more on; www.easymining.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Intenso Teknikrekrytering AB
(org.nr 556765-2762) Arbetsplats
EasyMining Jobbnummer
9367583