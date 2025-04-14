Lead Full Stack Developer
2025-04-14
As a Lead Full Stack Engineer, you will play a vital role in designing, developing, and maintaining both internal and external game tooling solutions. Leveraging your expertise in .Net Core and Blazor, you will work closely with cross-functional teams to deliver efficient and user-friendly tools that enhance our game development processes. As the ideal candidate, you are a passionate problem-solver who thrives in a collaborative environment and is excited about contributing to the gaming industry. You are passionate about leading a team and have experience of doing so. You work towards getting the best out of your team and are always ready to coach and mentor them.
Your Day-to-Day
Collaborating with game engineers, product managers, designers and QA engineers to gather requirements and translate them into functional technical specifications
Designing, developing, and deploying web applications and tooling using .Net Core and Blazor, ensuring responsiveness and optimal user experience
Building both front-end and back-end components, and integrating them seamlessly for smooth functionality
Creating APIs and interfaces to connect the tooling solutions with various databases and external systems
Implementing security measures to protect sensitive data and ensure the integrity of the tooling solutions
Performing testing and debugging to identify and address issues promptly and maintain high-quality code
Collaborating with UI/UX designers to ensure a visually appealing and user-friendly interface
Maintaining and updating existing tooling solutions, incorporating user feedback and implementing improvements
Staying updated with industry trends and advancements in full stack development, suggesting enhancements to the technology stack
Requirements
Experience (2+ years) leading a full-stack team of engineers.
Experience (5+ years) as a Full Stack Engineer
Experience (2+ years) with Blazor.
Proficiency in C# and experience with ASP.Net Core for back-end development
Strong skills in front-end development using Blazor, HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript
Familiarity with database systems (SQL and/or NoSQL) and data modelling concepts
Experience creating RESTful APIs and integrating external services
Solid understanding of web application security principles
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail
Strong communication skills, both written and verbal
Passion for gaming and a desire to contribute to the gaming industry
Personal Traits
Ability to take ownership of responsibilities
Good interpersonal and team-work skills
Open to feedback
Collaborative and consensus-driven approach
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-27
