Lead Engineer Wheels - Road Contact
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-04-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What we offer
We are passionate in developing technology that enables Volvo Car Group to fulfil its aggressive targets. Now we are looking for a dedicated developer in the area of Wheels and Tyre Mobility solutions.
You will work in a highly diverse team with members from different backgrounds and experience, and towards a broad variety of global external suppliers. The majority of the work will be in our Gothenburg office with the possibility to do occasional travels to meet suppliers, participate in vehicle builds or complete vehicle verification activities. The products developed and launched by the Wheel and Tyre Mobility team are visible and used by all our customers globally.
What you will do
As a development engineer for wheels and tyre mobility solutions your main responsibility is to lead the technical development of wheel programs for our different vehicle nameplates. You will work very closely together with our design team, our attribute areas such as Aerodynamics, Strength & Durability and with our suppliers to develop world-class solutions. You will be part of a cross functional agile team consisting of 6-8 people with a joint responsibility of delivery. Therefore, being a team player is of most importance.
We believe you are a team player comfortable working in a cross-functional team, collaborating globally and to lead our international suppliers. You are a curious person with a great sense of responsibility and ownership and has an open mind who 's not afraid to challenge old ways of working. You will have to build and maintain a network with expertise across the company to secure correct status in the many aspects of a car environment.
Do you fit the profile?
We are looking for someone with a strong drive and ability to take ownership of a task. Your collaboration abilities are exceptional, as is your capacity to work independently and efficiently on complex tasks. To be successful in this role you have a University Degree in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent and approx 5 years of experience within the field.
You have experience from design work within the automotive sector and preferably Volvo Cars processes. We also see that you have knowledge and experience of working with chassis components like Tyre, Wheels, Springs, Dampers, etc. To be successful in this role you have knowledge in Catia V5, Team Centre and cross functional packaging work, also experience of working in an agile environment.
Furthermore, you hold a drivers license for car in Sweden and are fluent in English, both speech and in writing.
How to learn more and apply
Does it sound like your next challenge? Kindly register your application via our Recruitment Tool as soon as possible but no later than 7th of May. Due to GDPR, applications via email are not accepted.
If you have questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact Hiring Manager Stefan Sällqvist, stefan.sallqvist@volvocars.com
.
For questions related to the recruitment process, please contact Recruiter Josephine Fagrell, josephine.fagrell@volvocars.com
. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "65558-41531613". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Josephine Fagrell (+46) 734657656 Jobbnummer
7688761