Lead Engineer Plant Design
ABB AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-01-16
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
At ABB Process Industries we are offering a range of solutions within automation, electrification and digital solutions. The fourth industrial revolution is here and we at ABB have decided to be at the forefront of this new industrial era.
We see a trend of expanding growth with electrification and process automation as emerging market. To meet the demands, ABB has set high goals and a strong strategy with increased focus on digitalization and sustainability.
As the business is growing, we are increasing our capacity in our Engineering Team by hiring a Lead Engineer for process plant engineering in large automation projects within Sweden.
As a Lead Engineer we offer you a strong developing position where you get the opportunity to work with the latest technology, develop your knowledge and be a part of a great team. If you are passionate about helping our customers to be more competitive and reduce their global footprint by setting new standard in the Swedish process industry, don't hesitate to send in your application.
Join ABB and work in a team that is dedicated to creating a future where innovative digital technologies allow greater access to cleaner energy.
This position reports to Engineering Manager.
Your responsibilities
As Lead Engineer and Technical lead, you are responsible for the technical coordination both internally and externally from sales to commissioning.
Together with project members you will produce technical specifications for the hardware, design of HW solutions and external cable engineering.
Verification/validation procedures and test records for the manufacturing and commissioning phases.
Ensure that delivery is according to requirements, standards, and safety requirements, as well as cost efficient, with right quality and on time.
Close cooperation with customers together with project manager and engineers, by participating in meetings and site visits.
Cooperation with purchase department and a direct dialog with sub-suppliers to secure technical solutions and cost. Responsible for FAT or visual inspections at manufacturers facilities.
Plan engineering work and perform regular Reviews.
Technical contribution by performing plant engineering and in a structured way with high quality to solve the task for the customer.
Representing ABB at site.
Run several projects at the same time, in varying sizes, or focus on one big.
You will have a work that includes responsibility, variation, problem solving, technical challenges, highly skilled colleagues, and an exciting workplace where sustainability, design and digitalization are in focus.
Your background
University degree or equivalent work experience in relevant field
Background in project engineering as lead engineer, preferably at least 5 years
Experience of delivery projects for green filed plants, pulp & paper or rolling mills is merited
Experience from industrial control systems, drive systems and ABB products is merited
You are communicative, flexible and have a structured approach to work
You like teamwork, both with colleagues and customers
Fluency in Swedish and English, written and spoken alike, is required
Driving license
More about us
Recruiting Manager Sara Betshammar, +4621-32 52 10, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +4621-34 21 48; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +4621-34 23 25; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +4621-34 02 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Medina Jakupovic, +46 724-64 46 98.
We look forward to receiving your application (documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-06
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903)
Knarrarnäsgatan 7 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
Kista, Knarrarnäsgatan 7 Jobbnummer
7348720