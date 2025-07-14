Lead Engineer - Security
About Us
With over 85 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day, Klarna is on the way to becoming the world's favorite way to shop. To help us get there, we're assembling an unparalleled global talent team-accelerating individual careers, and disrupting entire industries. We're looking for people ready to achieve the extraordinary and embrace our bold ambitions as we shape the future of payments and fintech. Will you join us?
What You Will Do
Conduct structured threat modeling sessions to identify and prioritize security risks in new and existing products.
Perform technical reviews of system and application designs to assess security implications and recommend improvements.
Collaborate with engineering teams to integrate security best practices into the SDLC (Secure Development Lifecycle).
Work with product and infrastructure architects to design secure systems from the ground up.
Define reusable security patterns, design principles, and guardrails to scale secure development.
Create clear threat models, risk assessments, and design review reports for technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Support the integration of security tools and automation into CI/CD pipelines as needed.
Deliver workshops or trainings on secure design, coding practices, and threat modeling methodologies.
Who You Are
3-6+ years of experience in application security, software engineering, or related fields.
Strong understanding of secure software design principles and common threat modeling frameworks.
Experience conducting security design and architecture reviews in complex, distributed systems.
Solid programming background - Python preferred.
Familiarity with cloud-native application security (AWS), APIs, and microservices.
Strong interpersonal and communication skills to collaborate with diverse engineering teams.
Closing
To ensure fairness and maintain global market competitiveness, each role in a specific location has a set base salary. During the recruitment process, we will assess your skills and experience to determine which role is the best fit for you.
