Lead Embedded Developer to safety-critical environment!
Hirely AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-05-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hirely AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Knivsta
, Strängnäs
, Norrtälje
eller i hela Sverige
Jobbify är en jobbplattform för erfarna kandidater.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
About the position
In this role, you'll be part of a technically advanced team developing software used in mission-critical rail systems across Europe. Working in the railway sector means contributing directly to the green transition, enabling more sustainable transportation solutions. It's also a stable and resilient industry that continues to invest and grow, even when the world feels uncertain as we've seen over the past few years. For engineers who value long-term impact, reliability, and societal benefit, rail offers a uniquely meaningful and secure career path.
In this position you'll take the lead in a new project phase, where legacy onboard systems are being renewed and adapted for new countries. The work involves robust, long-lasting solutions where quality and documentation are prioritized over speed or trendiness. This is a great opportunity to combine hands-on embedded development with technical leadership in a highly structured environment.
Your future responsibilities
As a Lead Embedded Developer, you will guide a team and take ownership of planning, coordination, and technical direction while remaining hands-on with development tasks. You'll collaborate closely with system engineers, testers, and project managers in an international context. Your tasks include:
Lead the team and coordinate embedded software development within Automatic Train Protection (ATP) software
Writing and maintaining embedded software (e.g., ADA or similar)
Driving requirement review and traceability using IBM Rational DOORS
Ensuring compliance with safety standards such as CENELEC
Reviewing code and contributing to architecture and documentation
Mentoring junior team members and promoting best practices
Supporting project planning and estimations
Who we are looking for
You have a degree in engineering (e.g., computer science, mechatronics) and at least 5-7 years of experience in embedded development using ADA, C, C++ or similar languages. You've previously taken on a technical lead or team coordination role and are used to working in structured, regulated environments like rail, aerospace, medtech or defence.
It's meritorious if you
Have experience with Automatic Train Protection, ETCS onboard systems, or related railway technologies
Are familiar with ADA
Know how to work with IBM DOORS and safety-critical documentation processes
Understand CENELEC or comparable safety standards
Are fluent in Swedish
You are structured, communicative, and technically confident. You enjoy leading others, ensuring quality, and working in long-term projects that demand precision and accountability.
Additional information
Start: According to agreement
Location: Solna
Scope: Full-time, hybrid flexibility
Type of employment: Permanent
About the client
This global company plays a key role in developing critical rail infrastructure and safety systems used across Europe. With a strong focus on innovation, environmental sustainability, and public-sector collaboration, they offer a unique opportunity to be part of projects with real societal impact. Their teams are international, experienced, and dedicated to long-term excellence in transportation technology.
About Wrknest
At Wrknest, we do things differently. We believe in challenging outdated recruitment models and focusing on people's true potential - not just their CVs. In a fast-changing digital world, we provide individualized upskilling and smart matching to meet the knowledge demands of today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.wrknest.se. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hirely AB
(org.nr 559522-3099), https://jobbify.se Arbetsplats
Hirelys kund Jobbnummer
9358109