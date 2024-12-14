Lead Electrical Design Engineer
ABB AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2024-12-14
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
Your role and responsibilities
You will be responsible for the electrical design scope in assigned projects and together with the project manager and the software lead ensure that all project deliveries are fulfilled on time and within budget.
As Lead Engineer you will work with junior colleagues and provide guidance for their work.
You will have frequent interactions with customers, suppliers, internal technicians, and support teams. Preparing the electrical design and integration of container cranes which includes several interesting technical areas such as driveline, automation equipment as well as MV and LV switchgears.
Making technical recommendations in the design, engineering, testing, installation, and commissioning phases of customer projects to ensure all actions are completed according to process requirements and standards.
Collaborating and networking with engineering colleagues, sharing best practice across different projects and disciplines. Identifying areas for improvement and having capability to take lead in these.
Helping customers resolve technical issues both remotely and on domestic and international customer sites.
Maintaining and enhancing customer satisfaction by providing excellent service at all stages of the project.
Qualifications for the role
A Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering or similar field. Alternatively, you could have a Higher Vocational Education together with several years of work experience.
Preferably, more than 4 years of experience working as electrical design engineer in delivery projects or with products.
Experience of Engineering Base, Eplan or similar tools.
A high level of self-motivation, curiosity and desire to learn about new technologies. A collaborative, solutions-oriented approach and strong communication skills. Fluency in English and Swedish both written and spoken is mandatory.
If you don't have experience enough to meet the requirements for a lead role, there is still a possibility to join our team as a project engineer working with electrical design with the ambition to develop both yourself and our solutions.
More about us
Bring your very own sense of pride and purpose as you help us drive forward the Fourth Industrial Revolution - creating a sustainable future for our planet, and your career. Join ABB and harness the power of our diverse global network, as you collaborate with and learn from our world-class teams. Above all, challenge yourself every day. Let's write the future, together.
Recruiting Manager: Mikael Eriksson, +46 724 612 243, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomkvist, +46 768 06 00 11, Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85, Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner: Irma Leijon +46 724 612 314. We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
We value people from different backgrounds. Apply today for your next career step within ABB and visit www.abb.com
to learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903)
Ängsgärdsgatan 6 (visa karta
)
721 30 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Ängsgärdet Jobbnummer
9061078