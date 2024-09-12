Lead Data Warehouse Developer
2024-09-12
About Bonmoja
Bonmoja is a rapidly growing company that provides innovative B2B iGaming solutions to clients in Africa. As we continue to expand, we're embarking on a journey to build a new cutting-edge Data Warehouse from the ground up. We're seeking a talented Lead Data Warehouse Developer to join our team in Stockholm. In this role, you'll have the freedom to select the tools and technologies needed to create a robust and cost-efficient data infrastructure. Your experience in connecting data from a variety of sources will be key to supporting Bonmoja's data-driven decision-making.
About the RoleAs the Lead Data Warehouse Developer at Bonmoja, you'll take ownership of designing, developing, and maintaining a scalable, cost-efficient,cloud based Data Warehouse that supports our B2B iGaming operations. You and the rest of the team will have the opportunity to choose the technology stack, ensuring integration with various data sources, while balancing performance and cost.
Key Responsibilities Lead the design and implementation of a new, cost-efficient Data Warehouse from scratch.
Research, evaluate, and select the best tools, platforms, and technologies for the project.
Integrate data from a wide variety of sources (e.g., CRM systems, gaming platforms, marketing tools, ERP systems), ensuring seamless connectivity and data flow.
Develop and manage efficient ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) processes to handle continuous data updates.
Collaborate with stakeholders to ensure the Data Warehouse meets the needs of our B2B iGaming business.
Optimize data pipelines and queries for speed and reliability while ensuring cost-effectiveness.
Oversee governance, security, and quality control processes for the Data Warehouse.
Mentor and lead a team of data engineers and analysts as the data infrastructure grows.
Stay up-to-date with industry trends and new data technologies to ensure Bonmoja remains at the forefront of innovation while being mindful of costs.
What We're Looking For 5+ years of experience in designing and implementing Data Warehouses.
Strong expertise in integrating data from multiple sources, especially within B2B environments.
Knowledge of database management systems (e.g., PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQL Server).
Knowledge of working with data that is collected via Google Analytics or other modernWeb Analytics tools
Experience with cloud-based data warehousing solutions (e.g., AWS Redshift, Google BigQuery, Snowflake), focusing on cost-effective solutions.
Proficiency in ETL processes, data pipeline creation, and automation.
Programming skills in SQL, Python, or other data-related languages.
Understanding of data modeling, schema design, and data normalization techniques.
Strong leadership, communication, and collaboration skills.
Ability to assess and implement the technology stack for Bonmoja's needs.
What We Offer Autonomy in choosing tools and designing a cost-efficient data warehouse infrastructure.
Competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package.
Opportunities for professional growth in a fast-growing B2B iGaming company.
A dynamic and innovative work environment in our Stockholm office. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Iron Heart Sweden AB
(org.nr 559476-5801), http://www.bonmoja.com Arbetsplats
Bonmoja Jobbnummer
8897341