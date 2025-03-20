Lead Data Scientist
2025-03-20
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Join our dynamic team within SW Supply, where innovation meets practicality. We are on the lookout for a talented Data Scientist to join our Data Model and Analytics team. If you are passionate about data, analytics, and driving business success through insightful models, we want to hear from you!
Elevate Your Career and join SW Supply as a Data Scientist!
What you will do:
* Evolve our strategic transformation by developing advanced analytics and predictive modeling, along with root cause analysis and early warning signals.
* Contribute to the transformation of our License Handling and Code Distribution value chains through data-driven strategies.
* Apply statistical analytical methods to extract meaningful insights from data.
* Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including Supply-IT, to develop and implement predictive models using machine learning tools and coding.
* Foster a collaborative and inclusive team environment, working effectively both internally and across organizational barriers.
The skills you bring:
* Proficiency in machine learning tools and coding for building predictive models.
* Strong understanding of statistical analytical methods.
* Excellent teamwork skills, with the ability to work effectively within a team and across various organizational functions.
* Demonstrate business acumen and a strong interest in the SW Supply area, with a focus on continuous learning and growth.
* Enthusiasm for the SW Supply area and a willingness to learn and grow in this field.
* Previous experience or knowledge of SW Supply is a plus, but not mandatory.
Why Join Us?
* Opportunity to work in a cutting-edge field with a focus on innovation and growth.
* Collaborative and inclusive work environment.
* Continuous learning and professional development opportunities.
* Be part of a diverse team that values your contributions and encourages your career growth.
If you are ready to take the next step in your career and contribute to a team that values innovation and collaboration, apply today!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-03
Elzbieta Penpeska
9236107