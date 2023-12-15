Lead Data Engineer
2023-12-15
Are you passionate about designing and building cutting-edge data solutions? Do you thrive in a dynamic environment, working closely with cross-functional teams? If so, we're looking for you!
The role
You will work in a small cross-functional autonomous team focusing on building the future of finance by developing our product. Regardless of your experience, we are expecting you to actively challenge yourself as well as your colleagues in improving our services. You have the ability to have great impact on shaping how we work with data, what technologies you will use and you will closely collaborate with our Data Scientists. Your main responsibility will be to develop our existing data infrastructure and data piplines, designing our data and anaytics environment as well as influence architectural decisions.
You will work most closely with the Data Science team, Product Managers and Engineering teams. You will report to our VP of Engineering.
Your responsibilities
You will design and build data storage on cloud, to provide efficient Machine Learning, DS products, analytical and reporting capabilities.
You will support the instrumentation of core applications in order to produce data in the right way.
You will develop scalable data pipelines to capture and load data from various source systems, orchestrate, schedule and monitor the workflows.
Build generic and reusable solutions meeting data design standards for complex business requirements.
We believe you have
Minimum 3 years of experience in a similar role
Technical skills in SQL, object-oriented programming in Python and cloud services, preferably AWS.
You are knowledgeable about data modeling, data engineering, instrumentation and A/B testing setup and software development experience.
You have experience with agile software processes, data-driven development, reliability, and responsible experimentation
You understand the value of collaboration and partnership within a team
You grasp the importance of data quality and consistently aim for elevated standards in both data and software quality.
Fluency in English both in speech and writing
If you're a self-starter ready for a challenging yet rewarding role, apply now! Your expertise will play a crucial role in shaping the future of our data solutions.
What's in it for you
• Being part of an agile team where your opinion matter
• Appreciation for your expertise and contribution from day one
• Plenty of opportunities to grow
Additional perks include:
Employee stock options
A competitive salary reflecting your skills and experience
A well-equipped array of work tools and the mobile phone of your choice
Generous health-care benefits (4 000 SEK annually)
Health-, injury- and life insurance
Paid parental leave to support work-life balance
Occupational pension ITP1
30 days of vacation
About us
SAVR is a fast-growing fintech company that offers a savings platform with Sweden's lowest fund fees. SAVR is backed by several well-known investors and has ambitious goals of continuing to grow rapidly and take the lead in building a new generation of savings and investment services. Our HQ is located in central Stockholm and we also have an office located in Halmstad.
