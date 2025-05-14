LC-MS Scientist to Cytiva
2025-05-14
We are looking for a Scientist specializing in LC-MS to join the Viral Vector Applications section at Cytiva for a consultant assignment in Uppsala. The section is working in the areas of purification, filtration and analysis of viral vectors, plasmids, and nuclei acids. This assignment gives the right candidate an opportunity to work in an environment where you work to solve complex customer problems in novel R&D areas.
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health.
About the position
The Viral vector applications group consists of 15 researchers that work with viral vector applications. The focus is to make purification tools (resin and convective flow) for mRNA, AAV, Lenti, oligos for bioprocess and biopharma customers. We work with the whole workflow including cloning, IVT, filtration, purification and analysis. The team work with product development, product care and market support aiming at the research customer needs.
The team consist of more junior research engineers and senior scientists. They work in teams in dedicated projects with both filtration, purification and analytical equipment and methods in the lab.
Responsibilities
As a Scientist you will be working with LC-MS and HPLC analysis of mRNA and oligos in a project team.
The work also includes being involved in method development, maintaining instrumentation, documenting in ELN and writing technical reports as well as preparing and holding presentation of the results on project meetings.
Your profile
• The candidate we are looking for holds a Master in biotechnology, molecular biology, protein science or similar OR PhD in relevant areas.
• Some practical experience in relevant biopharma industry is a strong merit.
• Very important with good hands-on experience of LC-MS (mass spectrometry) preferably using BioAccord MS instrument and also HPLC preferably for analysis of mRNA.
• General mRNA work experience preferred.
• The candidate will also be experienced in Excel data handling, DoE, lab books (ELN).
Interaction and communication with colleagues in this role are key and you should enjoy working in a flexible environment and have demonstrated abilities to work in a collaborative and customer focused environment. Strong presentation and communications skills as well as advanced English and Swedish skills (oral and writing) are also required.
About the organisation
QRIOS Life Science can offer several opportunities for skilled people with a background in biochemistry, chemical engineering or science. We work with Sweden's leading pharmaceutical and life science companies. So whether you're interested in research, regulatory affairs, quality assurance, environmental and quality control, sales and marketing, or just want a career change, we have the job for you. Being a consultant at QRIOS gives you opportunities to try different industries, companies and roles.
It suits whoever wants to get a lot of experience in a short period of time. We offer you the chance to work with well-known brands at renowned companies where you can develop your skills. If you're looking for a world of exciting assignments and new contacts, you'll like being a consultant.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-01
