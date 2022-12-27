Laboratory Systems Administrator
Randstad AB / Kemistjobb / Malmö Visa alla kemistjobb i Malmö
2022-12-27
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Malmö
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
Svar Life Science is expanding the Laboratory Services team with a Laboratory Systems Administrator. Come join us in this new role with great opportunities to grow! This is a chance for you who have a good understanding of laboratory operations, preferably within the life science field, and a big interest within IT and computerized systems. Welcome to a friendly company that develops and grows continuously!
Please apply at www.randstad.se,
no later than 2023-01-20. If you have any questions, please contact Senior Recruitment Consultant Emelie Lanner at, emelie.lanner@randstad.se
or 072-9733382.
Responsibilities
The purpose of this role is that you will be responsible for our laboratory systems, with a large focus on the LIMS system. Since the role is new, you will get an opportunity to build up and shape the function. You will have a lot of interactions across the company and you will assist both the diagnostic and the bioanalytical team with your expertise.
Your most common work tasks will be:
Work and document following established procedures and in compliance with our quality systems (e.g., ISO15189, GLP/GCP, GMP).
Perform technical and documentation tasks to ensure operational functionality and validated status of laboratory computerized systems.
Drive software/system updates and write related validation documentation.
Implement, integrate, and maintain laboratory instrument interfaces.
Act as driver and point of contact for internal/external parties (e.g., QA, IT and system suppliers), and coordinate stakeholders to execute laboratory computerized system related projects.
Take part in internal and external audits as a SME (Subject Matter Expert).
You will report to Laboratory Services Management and IT Manager.
Qualifications
To thrive and be happy in the role, we are looking for you who have gained the following experiences and knowledge:
Preferably a degree in for example computer sciences, biological or life sciences or within a relevant discipline.
A good understanding of laboratory operations.
Experience within System Administration in a regulated environment, preferably life sciences.
Strong project management skills.
Knowledge within Swedish and fluent in English, both orally and in writing.
If you also have software validation knowledge you will be seen as extra interesting for us.
We are looking for you who have a quality mind set, a big interest within IT and computerized systems and thrives in a role that means building up and taking great responsibilities. You are a self-starter who makes things happen. Since the role entails a lot of interaction with different stakeholders, it is important that you are a team player with excellent communication skills. You also have the ability to switch quickly between different work tasks and like to be involved in different kinds of projects.
For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
About the company
Svar Life Science is a Swedish group of companies that invents, develops, and applies the best assay technology for drug development and clinical diagnostics with the goal to deliver new solutions tailored to customer requirements. We establish practical platforms for clinical routine testing, work to secure relevant competencies by sharing best practices and knowledge and our partnerships enable us to deliver flexible solutions depending on specific needs. We work to deliver the right answers at the right time to improve patient care and accelerate drug development. You can be sure of our answers: we've been working right across the clinical diagnostic value chain for more than 30 years. Ersättning
Monthly Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "201421115". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Kontakt
Emelie Lanner emelie.lanner@randstad.se +46729733382 Jobbnummer
7293529