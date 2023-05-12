Laboratory Assistant In Chemistry For Pfas Analysis
2023-05-12
We are looking for a laboratory assistant in chemistry for a fixed-term position at the School of Science and Technology / Unit for Natural Science.
Background
The Man-Technology-Environment (MTM) Research Centre focuses on applied research on the environment, health and sustainable development. The Environmental analysis group is looking for a laboratory assistant in chemistry, that can support the ongoing research from June to August 2023.
Duties and responsibilities
The laboratory assistant will be part of research projects studying per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances (PFAS) in fish and other matrices. The work consists of analysis of PFAS and extractable organofluorine (EOF) by solid-phase extraction (SPE) and liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) or combustion ion chromatography (CIC). Handling and maintaining analytical instruments are part of the tasks.
Qualifications
We are looking for a candidate with a bachelor's or master's degree in chemistry, or that is enrolled in a bachelor or master programme in chemistry. Previous experience from PFAS analysis is an advantage. Experience and knowledge in LC-MS, CIC, and SPE are considered as a merit.
You must have a good ability to express yourself in English, both in speech and writing. The ability to work both independently and in groups, as well as work quality-consciously and be responsible, is a requirement. Great value is on the candidates expressed ambition to learn and take responsibility for the work.
Great importance will be attached to your personal qualities; the ability to work independently and engage with other people in a way that instils confidence; and a good track-record when it comes to cooperation.
We expect you to be flexible and open to change and that you take a quality-driven and responsible approach to your duties.
Information
The employment is limited to 2.5 months at 100%. At Örebro University, salary depends on the successful candidate's qualifications and experience (and where appropriate, positions are subject to a trial period).
Further information about the position is provided by project manager Anna Kärrman, 019-301401, e-mail: anna.karrman@oru.se
, or Head of Unit Ingrid Ericson Jogsten, 019-301209, e-mail: Ingrid.Ericson@oru.se
.
At Örebro University, we expect each member of staff to be open to development and change; take responsibility for their work and performance; demonstrate a keen interest in collaboration and contribute to development; as well as to show respect for others by adopting a constructive and professional approach.
Örebro University actively pursues equal opportunities and gender equality as well as a work environment characterised by openness, trust and respect. We value the qualities that diversity adds to our operations.
Application
The application is made online. Click the button "Apply" to begin the application procedure.
For the application to be complete, the following electronic documents must be included:
• Covering letter, outlining how you believe you can contribute to the continued development of Örebro University
• CV with a relevant description of your overall qualifications and experience
• Copies of relevant course/degree certificates and references verifying your knowledge and skills
Only documents written in Swedish, English, Norwegian and Danish can be reviewed.
The application deadline is 2023-05-26. We look forward to receiving your application!
As we have already made our choices in terms of external collaboration partners and marketing efforts for this recruitment process, we decline any contact with recruitment agencies and advertisers.
