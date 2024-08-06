Laboratorieingenjör till AstraZeneca sökes!
2024-08-06
For AstraZeneca we are now seeking a Analytical Scientist for an exciting opportunity!
Inhalation Product Development (IPD) at AstraZeneca is a multinational organization that combines decades of experience in inhalation technology whether it is nebulization, pMDI or DPI. Our vision is to develop and provide to patients best-in-class, innovative and sustainable products to deliver medicine via inhalation.
You will join our dynamic Analytical Sciences team, focusing on the characterization of inhaled molecules within Inhalation Product Development in Gothenburg. This is a unique opportunity to play a pivotal role in the development of inhaled products for AstraZeneca, where you will be part of a highly collaborative team of analytical experts within the inhalation area, contributing to analytical development and characterization of inhaled products.
This job includes lab-based responsibilities, where you are expected to work collaboratively with colleagues in daily analytical deliveries, documenting your experiments carefully and to the right quality, utilizing both manual and automated analytical techniques to develop and deliver innovative inhaled medicines to patients.
To be successful in this role you will need an analytical background combined with excellent communication skills and the ability to engage and collaborate cross-functionally. We are looking for a candidate that possesses a fair understanding of the overall drug development process and has an enthusiasm for laboratory-based work as well as solving technical challenges and problems.
Essential qualifications for the role:
• BSc or MSc degree in Analytical Chemistry or other relevant scientific discipline (Biochemistry, Biotechnology etc).
• Scientific knowledge within analytical sciences and technically skilled with analytical separation techniques such as liquid chromatography (UPLC).
• Strong scientific interest and ambition to develop yourself in the analytical sciences area as well as leaning analytical techniques used for inhaled products.
• Excellent communication skills in English, both oral and written.
• Understanding the principles and applications of GMP.
Desirable skills
• Experience in aerosol characterization techniques used for inhaled products, such as impactor analysis.
• Experience of working in a GMP environment.
• Experience with method development and validation.
• Experience with solving technical challenges and problems.
• Experience of analysis of small molecules.
Follow the link below to apply. We preform a continuous selection, so send in your application as soon as possible!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-15
