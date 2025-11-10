Lab Engineer
Company Description
We are a consulting company!
We love technology, we love design, and we love quality. Our diversity makes us unique and creates an inclusive and welcoming workplace where every individual is highly valued.
With us, everyone can be themselves while respecting others for who they are. We believe that when an amazing mix of people come together and share their knowledge, experiences, and ideas, we can help our clients on a completely different level.
We are looking for someone who can start immediately and wants to grow with us!
With us, you have great opportunities to make real progress in your career and the chance to take on significant responsibility.
Your Role
As a Lab Engineer, you'll perform quality control activities for the release of MSC-based products in accordance with GMP standards. You'll collaborate closely with Production and QA teams to uphold the highest quality standards and contribute to continuous improvement within the organization.
Key responsibilities include:
Conducting cell-based analytical and microbiological testing on in-process samples and final ATMP products according to GMP and internal protocols.
Processing raw instrument data, compiling, and analyzing results.
Reviewing and approving analytical outcomes.
Operating and maintaining analytical instruments.
Taking ownership of assigned analytical methods and supporting method validation and instrument qualification.
Reporting and investigating laboratory deviations.
Participating in risk assessments and release of production materials.
Performing environmental monitoring and evaluations in cleanroom facilities.
Actively contributing to the development of the QC function and company processes.
Your Profile
We're looking for a proactive and detail-oriented professional who thrives in a collaborative and fast-paced biotech environment. You take pride in your work and share our commitment to improving patient outcomes.
Qualifications:
Academic degree in Chemistry, Biochemistry, Biotechnology, Molecular Biology, Biomedicine, or a related field.
Strong experience in biochemical and cell-based analytical methods.
Hands-on experience working according to GMP in a cleanroom environment.
Solid background in Microbiology, with expertise in contamination control and microbial evaluation.
Experience with method validation, instrument qualification, and knowledge of cell culture and cell biology.
Fluent in English; Swedish proficiency is an advantage.
Start date: ASAP
Location: Stockholm
Form of employment: Full-time until further notice, we apply 6 months probationary employment.
