Kundtjänstmedarbetare
Migyston Logistic Services AB / Administratörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla administratörsjobb i Malmö
2023-01-11
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Migyston Logistic Services AB i Malmö
, Halmstad
, Karlstad
eller i hela Sverige
About this company
MGG Express was founded in 2014 and we are a leading supplier of Sweden-China logistics services. We also provide international transport, freight forwarding, packaging, warehousing and distribution as well as business that is compatible with this.
About this role
MGG is now looking for a Customer service employee for the office in Malmö. We are looking for people who want to be involved in creating best solutions for our customers. As a logistician with us, you will work both operationally and tactically with our central warehouse with follow up of suppliers and delivers as well as with supporting operations regarding stock volumes and warehousing. You work continuously with order points, forecasts, logistics analyzes and investigations. Your duties also include troubleshooting, adjustments, improve processes and actions in the event of deviations in the supply chain. You will work closely with our Supply chain manager who is ultimately responsible for all material supply areas.
Your main duties consist of:
Questioning/answering and problem shooting
Participation in assignments and projects
Daily correspondence and support to the internal organization
Support to the dealer network regarding logistics issues
Inform and guide our customers about MGG's services, products, prices
About you
We believe that you have good computer skills, especially the Office package. You are fluent in English and Mandarin. As a person you are service minded, driven and makes things happen. Are you driven by a desire to provide good service and have the ability to turn an unsatisfied customer into a satisfied one? Do you have a great interest in logistic business? Then we believe that you have good conditions to thrive with us.
Apply
We look forward to your application, we do not accept applications via e-mail! We will be interviewing candidates for this position on an ongoing basis and please send in your CV today!
Application deadline: 2023-01-28
Scope of employment: full time Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-28
E-post: jason.luo@mggexpress.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Migyston Logistic Services AB
(org.nr 556984-0969)
Kantyxegatan 14 (visa karta
)
213 76 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
7333332