Kubernetes Specialist
2025-04-28
Are you curious about new technology and are eager to take part of moving our platforms into the future? Now you have the opportunity to join Axis as a Kubernetes Specialist at our IT Infrastructure department in Lund.
Your future team
You will be part of the team Windows & Linux Platform within the IT Infrastructure organization. We are now looking for a Kubernetes Specialist to join our high skilled team that today is responsible of develop and maintaining our kubernetes as a service offering for stakeholders within the organization.
The role as a Kubernetes Specialist
As part of our team and in the role as a Kubernetes Specialist you will be responsible for develop our Kubernetes offering according to business needs. You will have a key role in continuing the GitOps methodology evolvement within the platform with the help of the team. Your task will include:
* Develop and maintain our Kubernetes platform on-premises environment.
* Strategic development of the GitOps methodology evolvement of the platform.
* Initiate and drive collaboration as a subject matter expert to create business value for Axis organization.
We love for you to have:
* Experienced in implementing a GitOps methodology.
* Experienced in using Kubernetes & container technologies.
* Experienced in common programming languages (Go, Python, Bash).
Favourable:
* Understanding of traditional IT infrastructure.
* Experience in working with governance environment.
Who are we looking for/who are you?
We think that you have a couple of years of experience of development of the Kubernetes platform. In your previous work you have gained the knowledge and understanding of how to deliver a stable infrastructure in a timely fashion. You are also able to identify improvements both from a technical as well as from a process perspective. You are curious about new technology and are eager to take part of moving our platforms into the future. As a person you like to work together with others and are proactive in your thoughts and actions.
You are thorough, analytical, and self-driven, and can work independently as well as you do in teams.
What can Axis do for you?
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training. Our team will support you, but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning "fika" every day, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion. Read more here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning.
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and what working at Axis is really like.
Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success.
If you have any questions please contact the recruiting manager Johanna Sprimont - Windows & Linux/Integration - Operations,
Please note that we are only considering candidates who are willing to work from our headquarters in Lund, Sweden. Ersättning
