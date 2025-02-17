Kockar - Indisk Chef
The South Indian AB / Kockjobb / Södertälje Visa alla kockjobb i Södertälje
2025-02-17
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos The South Indian AB i Södertälje
, Stockholm
, Upplands Väsby
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Job Summary:
We are seeking a highly skilled and passionate South Indian Chettinad Chef to join our culinary team. The ideal candidate will specialize in authentic Chettinad cuisine, bringing traditional flavors, spices, and cooking techniques to our kitchen. You will be responsible for preparing high-quality dishes, maintaining kitchen hygiene, and ensuring customer satisfaction with every meal.
Key Responsibilities:
Prepare and cook a variety of Chettinad dishes, including vegetarian and non-vegetarian specialties.
Master the use of Chettinad spices such as star anise, kalpasi (black stone flower), maratti mokku (dried flower pods), and authentic spice blends.
Develop and execute a menu that showcases the rich flavors of Chettinad cuisine.
Ensure consistency in taste, quality, and presentation of dishes.
Experiment with new dishes while preserving the authenticity of traditional recipes.
Oversee kitchen operations, including ingredient sourcing, inventory management, and food cost control.
Train and mentor junior kitchen staff to maintain high culinary standards.
Maintain a clean and organized kitchen environment following food safety and hygiene regulations.
Collaborate with management to create seasonal and festival-based menus.
Ensure timely preparation and delivery of dishes while managing kitchen workflow efficiently.
Engage with customers to gather feedback and continuously improve the dining experience.
Qualifications & Experience:
Minimum 3-5 years of experience as a Chettinad Chef in a reputable restaurant or hotel.
Formal culinary training or certification is preferred but not mandatory.
Deep understanding of Chettinad cuisine and South Indian culinary techniques.
Experience in preparing traditional dishes such as Chettinad Chicken Curry, Nattu Kozhi Rasam, Prawn Masala, Kothu Parotta, Kuzhambu varieties, and more.
Ability to source and use authentic Chettinad ingredients.
Excellent knowledge of food safety, hygiene, and kitchen sanitation standards.
Strong leadership and team management skills.
Ability to work in a fast-paced kitchen while maintaining quality and efficiency.
Passion for South Indian cuisine and willingness to innovate while maintaining authenticity.
Preferred Skills:
Experience working in international restaurants with a focus on South Indian cuisine.
Ability to communicate in English and Tamil (preferred but not mandatory).
Knowledge of plating and food presentation techniques.
Understanding of cost control and waste management in the kitchen.
Experience in menu planning and designing special dishes for occasions.
Why Join Us?
Opportunity to work in a well-established and reputed culinary establishment.
Exposure to an international audience who appreciates authentic South Indian flavors.
Supportive work environment with growth opportunities.
Competitive salary and benefits based on experience and performance.
Chance to showcase your culinary talent and establish a strong reputation as a Chettinad Chef.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
+46708269696
E-post: southindian.stockholm@gmail.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "WhatsApp". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare The South Indian AB
(org.nr 559162-8507), https://southindianrestaurant.se/
Kaplansgatan 1, Södertälje, 151 72 (visa karta
)
151 72 SÖDERTÄLJE Arbetsplats
The South Indian Jobbnummer
9169201