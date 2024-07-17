Kock
2024-07-17
Hilton Stockholm Slussen is recruiting for a chef to strengthen our Panorama kitchen team. Panorama kitchen takes cares of all our cold food for breakfast, conference and executive lounge guests. You will join an international organization with the possibility of an international career. Hilton is a global leading hotel company with over 7300 hotels in more than 100 countries. Hilton Stockholm Slussen is located with a view over the old town. We operate 289 guest rooms, meeting & event facilities, bar and ala carte restaurant.
Do you have a passion for food? Do you enjoy to exceed guest expectations and guest experience by delivering an exceptional culinary experience? Then, we are looking for you! As a Chef at Hilton Stockholm Slussen we are offering you an opportunity to develop your skills and career further, from the onboarding as well as throughout your career to excel your own skills and talents, enabling you to thrive with Hilton.
To thrive with us we see that you enjoy and want to:
• Ensure you have an up-to-date knowledge of menu items, functions and events.
• Ensure a consistent production of high-quality food working closely with the team throughout all hotel outlets.
• Be environmentally aware and work in line with Hiltons sustainability programs.
• Ensure food control systems and food wastage program is adhered to so that margins are on target.
• Develop positive guest relations through proactive interaction with Guests and Team Members.
• Help in onboarding new kitchen team members.
• Comply with hotel security, fire regulations and all health and safety and food safety legislation.
• Understanding and follow all standard procedures and policies pertaining to food preparation, receiving, storage and sanitation (HACCP).
• To work in line with Hilton values at all times.
Qualifications- What are we looking for:
You have a number of years' experience working in a kitchen environment. Preferably within a larger hotel.
A relevant trade qualification from an educational institution or equal work experience is necessary.
You have the ability to build relationships, both internal and external.
Great and efficient communication skills in English.
Planning and organizational skills.
You enjoy and have the ability to multi-task and meet deadlines.
What will it be like to work for Hilton?
Our amazing Team Members are at the heart of it all! Thrive at Hilton is our Team Member Value Proposition. It supports the well-being and performance of our Team Members with industry-leading benefits, recognition, and support to meet your professional needs. We are committed to creating a diverse environment where every team member can thrive and be their authentic self.
As a Hilton team member, you will enjoy access to GO Hilton, a team member travel program with discounted rates at hotels all over our beautiful world. Also available for your friends and family. As a team member you also have discounted rates on F&B in non-signature restaurants when staying at our properties.
Other team member benefits offered at Hilton and Hilton Stockholm Slussen include:
• A personal development program; including Hilton University and LinkedIn courses, development & career conversations, mentorship and the possibility to apply for an two weeks exchange program within Europe.
• Access to ComPsych Employee Assistance Program with free local.
• Free access to hotel gym including group trainings.
• Local health insurance.
• Local pension benefits.
