Kinaxis-consultant
Randstad AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-04-30
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Job description
Are you a strategic thinker who thrives at the intersection of technical architecture and business operations? We are looking for a Kinaxis consultant in E2E Planning to join our client and their team. In this remote-friendly role, you will be the bridge between complex technical data models and real-world business needs. You will design and implement Kinaxis-based solutions that support a global digital roadmap, ensuring a seamless end-to-end planning process. Your work will directly influence how data models are optimized and how digital transformation is realized in a large-scale industrial context.
This is a great opportunity to work with a highly skilled team who are working with modern technology. We are looking for candidates who can start as soon as possible and ar available at least until november, there is a high possibility for a prolongation after that.
being a consultant
Randstad Digital is your career partner in IT and digital enablement. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. As your digital enablement partner, we apply our talent-first approach to accelerate your digital journey, helping you unleash your potential and unlock unseen opportunities.
Responsibilities
As a Kinaxis consultant you will drive the technical evolution of the planning landscape. Your accountabilities include:
Solution Design & Implementation: Collect business requirements to design and implement technical solutions in Kinaxis that align with the overarching planning strategy.
Architecture & Documentation: Map data models, create technical documentation, and ensure a smooth knowledge transition to stakeholders and sustainment teams.
Strategic Advisory: Analyze the existing Kinaxis setup to recommend improvements for performance, scalability, and "future-proofing."
Integration Leadership: Collaborate with IT Service owners and business stakeholders to ensure seamless communication between various planning tools and SAP.
Risk & Performance Management: Identify technical risks and propose mitigation strategies to stabilize the planning tool while maintaining performance under varying loads.
Proactive Digitalization: Oversee the impact on data models in Maestro and suggest redesigns to stay ahead of the digital roadmap.
Qualifications
We are looking for a consultant who understands that Supply Chain planning is about more than just programming-it's about understanding lead times, lot sizes, and the heartbeat of manufacturing.
To qualify for the position you need to have knowledge in:
• Kinaxis Maestro (RapidResponse): Extensive hands-on experience is essential. You should be proficient in capacity constraint planning, ABP, MLS, and authoring/workbook design.
• Supply Chain Expertise: Strong experience in SC network planning and understanding the integration between Maestro and ERP:s in closed-loop functionality.
• ERP Proficiency: Experience with product planning, material master data (BOMs, routings, production versions) - preferably with SAP
We are looking for candidates with at least 5 years of experience in software implementation and project management, preferably in a Solution Design Lead role. We also believe that you have a University degree in IT, Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field. If you also have industry knowledge from manufacturing, it is a big plus. It is also important that you are fluent in English, in speech and writing.
We put a lot of emphasis on personal suitability and are looking for communicative candidates with experience in working with stakeholders on different levels, and translating technical complexity to business insight. You are also a team-focused individual who builds trust and maintains a strong focus on the end-user's needs.
You have an analytical mind and thrive when navigating complex, international, and multicultural environments.
About the company
Randstad
På Randstad vet vi att alla människor har en plats på arbetsmarknaden. Med verksamhet över hela landet och inom alla kompetensområden hjälper vi människor att hitta ett jobb som känns bra, och där de får möjlighet att växa, utvecklas och uppnå sin fulla potential. Med närmare 600 000 anställda i 38 länder är Randstad världsledande inom HR-tjänster, med målsättningen att bli världens främsta och mest uppskattade partner på arbetsmarknaden. Genom att kombinera vår passion för människor med kraften i dagens teknologi hjälper vi människor och företag att uppnå deras fulla potential. Vi kallar det Human Forward. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718), https://randstad.se/job-redirect/aa1a64ee-ddc8-44a0-9c26-8d3c156213e9
Gamlestadsvägen 3C (visa karta
)
415 11 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Randstad Jobbnummer
9886846