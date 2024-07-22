Key Account Manager to Stellana!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Säljarjobb / Örebro Visa alla säljarjobb i Örebro
2024-07-22
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Örebro
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a passionate sales professional eager to advance your career? Here is an opportunity for professional and personal growth, and developing your skills within the Key Account Manager role. Selection is ongoing - welcome with your application!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Stellana, a business unit of Hexpol AB, is a leading global manufacturer of durable and long-lasting wheels and tires used in material handling equipment, such as forklifts, shopping carts and hospital beds. Stellana specializes in crafting custom solutions for customers by developing products tailored to their specific needs.
As a Key Account Manager, you will focus on developing concepts that meet customer needs and collaborate closely with the R&D team to bring these ideas to life. You will be a vital link between customer, R&D and other departments, ensuring smooth communication and successful product development.
Customers are located throughout Europe, and the role requires travel between 50-60 days per calendar year. The purpose of the business trips is to build strong relationships with strategic customers and gaining a deeper understanding of their business.
You are offered
• Opportunity to advance your career as an experienced and driven salesperson, with ongoing professional and personal development.
• Be a part of a major company, while enjoying the advantages of a dynamic work culture.
• You'll be entrusted with responsibility and autonomy. You have the freedom to manage your results and build client relationships in your own way, empowering you to drive success on your terms.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Maintain and build strong relationships with strategic customers.
• Identifying and pursuing growth opportunities and leveraging existing strategic customers to drive new business.
• Create customer-focused solutions by identifying needs and delivering the right products on time.
• Prepare reports of progress and forecasts to internal and external stakeholders.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Proven sales experience with a strong track record of achieving targets and driving results.
• Passionate about sales and committed to professional growth within this field.
• Technical background or experience, with an understanding of technical elements such as how products are manufactured.
• Educational background in business administration, sales, or a related field.
• Fluent in English, both written and spoken, as you will be communicating with international customers and team members.
It is meritorious if you have
• Previous experience as Key Account Manager
• Experience in technical sales
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
Conscientiousness: Someone who is goal-oriented, orderly, and responsible as you will be driving profitability of assigned customer accounts.
Extraversion: As a Key Account Manager you need to build and maintain strong relationships with customers, be persuasive and confident in negotiations, and bring a vibrant energy to their interactions that can create enthusiasm and commitment both within the team and with customers.
Emotional Stability: Is a crucial trait for handling the pressures of the role, maintaining a positive attitude in challenging situations, and staying calm and focused under stress.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Read more about Stellana here Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15106118". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
8808833