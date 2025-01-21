Key Account Manager to Stellana!
Do you have experience in sales and want to take the next step in your career? At Stellana, you'll have the opportunity to grow as a Key Account Manager and work with international clients. Submit your application today - selection is ongoing!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Stellana, a part of Hexpol AB, is a leading manufacturer of wheels and tires used in material handling equipment such as forklifts, shopping carts, and hospital beds. Stellana specializes in creating tailored solutions for customers by developing products customized to their specific needs.
As a Key Account Manager, you will work with international clients and focus on developing concepts that meet their needs. You will be a crucial link between the customer, R&D, and production to ensure that ideas are transformed into finished products. In this role, you will have the opportunity to travel and meet clients across Europe to gain a deeper understanding of their operations.
You are offered
• Opportunity to advance your career and work with exciting international clients in an industry that is constantly evolving
• Become part of a large corporation with excellent development opportunities
• The freedom to manage your results and build client relationships in your own way, empowering you to drive success on your terms
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Maintain and build strong relationships with strategic customers
• Identify growth opportunities with existing customers to drive new business
• Create customer-focused solutions by identifying customer needs
• Prepare reports of progress and forecasts to internal and external stakeholders
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• B2B sales experience, preferably from a role as a technical salesperson
• A technical interest or background
• A high level of proficiency in English, as you will be communicating with international customers and colleagues
• Willingness to travel 50-60 days per year to visit and build relationships with your customers
It is meritorious if you have
• Previous experience in a similar role
• Educational background in business administration, sales, or related fields
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Goal oriented
• Stable
• Assertive
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
Read more about Stellana here!
