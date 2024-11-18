Key Account Manager
Be part of driving new business opportunities for WirelessCar and fostering strong, lasting relationships with customer stakeholders!
WirelessCar's JourneyTo give people the freedom to move in a safer, more sustainable and smart way, more sharable, connected and software-loaded cars are needed. That's why we aim to accelerate the digital transformation in the automotive industry and in the next few years infuse over 100 million cars with digital services that turn car data to smart mobility! Join our ride and get in the driver's seat to realize this together with customers like Volkswagen, Volvo and Jaguar Land Rover!
We are looking for a Key Account Manager
Are you a strategic thinker eager to drive business development while building strong, impactful relationships with customers? If you thrive on taking responsibility for both new and existing business and aspire to shape the future of a growing company, this role could be perfect for you.
As a Key Account Manager, you will gain a deep understanding of our customers' market positions and business strategies. With this insight, you'll help define and drive the future of automotive digital services for sustainable mobility, positioning us as the global leader in supporting car manufacturers.
In this role, you will lead efforts to improve efficiency, challenge existing norms, and foster long-lasting customer relationships to support our business growth.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop, maintain, communicate, and execute a comprehensive Customer Plan aligned with our strategy and organizational goals.
Actively promote our value propositions to deliver strategic, tactical, and operational value to our customers.
Identify, develop, and drive new business opportunities, while retaining and expanding existing accounts.
Cultivate strong relationships with key customer stakeholders.
Communicate customer needs internally to ensure alignment and successful execution.
Oversee all commercial agreements, including financial and legal aspects, with the customer.
Pursue new business opportunities beyond the current customer base.
We offer you
High-tech company that offers an exciting working environment
Flat organizational culture founded on trust and autonomy; at WirelessCar, you are not just a number.
Generous health & well-being packages.
Involvement with Electric Vehicle services and products that drive sustainability.
Tech fund where you pick your choice of tech tools.
Flexible working hours and a hybrid workplace.
Who You Are:
You excel in dynamic, fast-paced environments and are an engaging people-person with a results-driven mindset, a strong customer focus, and well-developed business acumen. You are committed to growing the business profitably and enthusiastic about participating in our "change journey."
We believe you bring:
Strong communication and negotiation skills, with expertise in digital services, particularly in automotive, connected vehicles, and mobility.
Several years of experience in an international environment, with a solid understanding of digital solutions and proven leadership skills to inspire teams.
Experience in commercial agreement management, with a strong grasp of financial and legal aspects to ensure efficient and successful business deals.
Analytical and structured, with technical knowledge of software solutions, enabling effective execution within the connected vehicle sector.
Proficient in English (written and spoken) for effective operation in a global, English-speaking environment.
To join our journeyWirelessCar is always on the move, often into uncharted land. We are curious, believe in collaboration and are always open to new ideas on how we can make a difference. When you join our journey, you will be part of a great crew of highly competent and warmhearted people from all over the world. You will get the freedom to lead your own work and inspire others, to move into new technologies, to move into the organization and to work flexibly. Both internally and externally empowering smart, sustainable movement is our quest on our way to the destination.Recruitment process
At WirelessCar we believe in a Hybrid Remote work setup. The work location for this role is Gothenburg.
Interested? Fantastic! Answer some questions and add your resume or LinkedIn. We are looking forward to your application! Last day of application is: December 6, 2024
Before you apply:
Applicants must have a valid work permit for the EU area.
