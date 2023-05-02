Key Account manager
LG Energy Solution Göteborg filial / Säljarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla säljarjobb i Göteborg
2023-05-02
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos LG Energy Solution Göteborg filial i Göteborg
LG Energy Solution is looking for a Key Account Manager.
Primary job responsibilities
Maintain close relationsthips with all major automotive customers, especially the existing client Volvo.
Explain technical features of LG Energy Solution products to automotive customers and understand project requirements.
Conduct all communication linked to both and commercial and technical agenda with clients.
Effectively organize various resource between relevant functions(R&D, Sales, Engineer, etc) to meet clients' requirements.
Oversee market dynamics for electric vehicle market and the correlated political environment in Sweden.
Professional and personal competences
Minimum of 5 years work experience in a sales and good understanding on EV market and battery is preferable.
Knowledge of battery technologies, preferably lithium-ion batteries, including an understanding of their characteristics and differentiators/advantages.
Excellent communication skills, including verbal, written, and presentation skills
Language: English (mandatory) - Korean language would be a plus
Professional, highly motivated individual with a strong results-oriented work ethic.
A strong team player who thrives in a role that requires significant personal contributions and depends on the successful collaboration between European and Korea-based team members.
Excellent organizational and time management skills with a minimum need for supervision.
About LG Energy Solution
On 01 December 2020, LG Chem officially launched its battery business part as the independent subsidiary of wholly owned LG Energy Solution. LG Energy Solution is a global leader in delivering advanced lithium-ion batteries for Automotive applications, Mobility & IT battery and Energy Storage System (ESS) and achieves explosive growth by leading in the fast-growing green energy sector and global EV market. Our company is the first South Korean battery manufacturer to join RE100 and in the first half of 2022, LG Energy Solution is ranked second in the world with a market share of 14 per cent according to SNE research. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-18
E-post: eunyoung.cho@lgensol.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare LG Energy Solution Göteborg filial
(org.nr 516412-2029), https://www.lgensol.com
Pumpgatan 1 (visa karta
)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
7711602