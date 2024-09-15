Key Account Manager - Utility & Renewable to Eaton
2024-09-15
About the job:
This service is a direct recruitment, which means that the recruitment process takes place through Bravura and you are employed directly by Eaton.
About the company:
Eaton is a versatile company in electrical and power management, positioning itself in our global and collective transition to green and renewable energy. They provide energy-efficient solutions that help their customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. They are a technical leader in the global market.
In 2021, Eaton had a global revenue of $19.6 billion, with approximately 100,000 employees, and sells products to customers in over 175 countries.
What Eaton offer you:
• Competitive compensation and benefits package (collective agreement, annual bonus and many more!)
• Flexible working hours and home office eligibility
• Company car
• Great promotional opportunities - Eaton encourage internal promotion, whenever possible
• Excellent working environment - safety and ethic are really important
• Learning & Development - We invest in our employees for the long term - not just with salary and benefits, but with ongoing learning and development opportunities made available through Eaton University
Tasks and responsibilities:
As Key Account Manager, you will be one of the sales professionals in Eaton's Utility and Renewable segment, developing new business opportunities for the energy distribution portfolio in Sweden. You will establish relationships with decision makers, stakeholders, and C-level executives of key customers, managing the entire customer ecosystem. Responsibilities include market analysis, defining the customer portfolio, and creating action plans involving Eaton's marketing, commercial, and technical teams to ensure optimal customer experience.
Key tasks:
• Build and maintain market and competitor analysis.
• Understand relevant EU and Swedish regulations and energy transition trends.
• Define and execute mid- to long-term strategy for targeted accounts, expanding the customer portfolio.
• Strengthen relationships with key stakeholders (system integrators, panel builders, contractors).
• Maximize cross-selling of Eaton's full product, solution, and service portfolio.
• Generate demand by building pipelines and closing revenue in line with growth plans and large projects.
• Organize product presentations, training, and sales promotions.
• Establish value propositions and proper solutions for the segment.
• Manage sales processes, customer conditions, and project requirements within company guidelines.
• Oversee reporting on market insights, sales metrics, monthly forecasts, and CRM data management.
Education, Experience and Personal characteristics:
• Bachelor's Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering.
• Extensive sales and business development OR customer facing strategic / technical experience in the energy infrastructure industry.
• Solid knowledge of the energy/power distribution products and solution such as medium voltage, transformers, low voltage and energy storage technology.
• Native Swedish speaker with fluent written and spoken English skills; additional languages are advantage.
• Understanding of utilities and renewable market is a preferred.
• Confident use of MS Office and CRM applications, other software skills (i.e. SCADA) are welcomed.
• Commercial savvy, target driven hunter and relationship builder.
• Good organization, communication and project management skills.
• Initiative and self-management skills, also good team player.
• Strong communicator with presentation skills and a digital mindset.
Other information:
Start: Upon agreement
Location: Sweden, Stockholm
Salary: Upon agreement
