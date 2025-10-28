Key Account Manager - End Customers
Join Axis in an exciting sales role within our Northern and Eastern European Sales Region!
We are now looking to fill the opening of Key Account Manager - End Customers. If you are passionate about pure relationship-driven sales, working with innovative and qualitative technology - you are exactly what we are looking for!
WHAT IS AXIS?
Axis is a fast-growing and innovative IT company with a global footprint. Our products and solutions focus on security surveillance and remote monitoring based on innovative, modern, and open technology platforms. We are a Swedish-based company with around 5000 employees worldwide with offices in more than 20 countries and partners in more than 70 countries to cooperate with. Axis offers a multicultural workplace with an open corporate culture. We allow and spur our employees' independent thinking. Here we bring together talented and creative people working towards the same goal - innovating for a smarter, safer world!
The Role:
The Key Account Manager - End Customers will identify new business opportunities and drive sales within a selected number of End Customers in our focus segments. Serving as the main point of contact between these accounts and our company, you will foster strong relationships and ensure customer satisfaction.
* Develop and implement detailed Business Plans targeting specific End Customer accounts, outlining strategies for engagement.
* Investigate End Customers' decision-making processes and planned activities to better understand their needs.
* Serve as a trusted advisor for End Customers, generating revenue through their development.
* Identify needs and requirements within Key End Customers, acting as a coordinator between them, our company, and our partners.
* Actively participate in trade shows, seminars, and other promotional sales activities.
* Communicate with the EMEA End Customers team and follow general guidelines for End Customer development.
* Lead projects between End Customers, our company, and partners to find solutions that best meet End Customers' needs and ensure successful deals.
YOUR FUTURE TEAM
You will be reporting to Jimmy Ek, Manager of Sales - Nordics. As of today, Jimmy has a team of open, driven, and skilled people in different sales roles. You will work with the whole sales organization in the Nordics, including Key Account Managers, Sales Engineers and Technical Trainers. In addition to sales, you will also work closely with marketing - always ensuring that partners in our region are getting the right attention and are properly covered.
WHO ARE WE LOOKING FOR?
Axis is looking for a self-driven and energetic team player with the ability to develop and maintain important relationships with End Customers in our market. The right candidate has strong analytical and communication skills, with experience in external negotiations and customer contact.
We believe that success in this position is linked to a proven track record of sales and relationship building with End Customers. Additionally, we are looking for someone who is technically savvy.
This role is based out of your home office in the Stockholm area.
Apart from this, we'd love to see that you have/are:
* 5+ years of experience in Business Development/Sales within the industry segment.
* Experience from the IT or security field in the sector is highly desirable.
* Fluent in English and Swedish, written and spoken.
* A communicator with high interpersonal skills.
* A proactive individual who possesses the ability to prioritize and create efficiency.
Bonus points for...
* Experience in the Security Industry.
* Experience in Digital transformation.
Axis and the sales region of Northern Europe are fast-growing. It is important that the right candidates enjoy change and can adapt quickly to our growth and keep the success flowing.
If you recognize yourself in this profile, don't scroll down and apply without reading why you should join Axis! :)
WHAT CAN AXIS OFFER?
At Axis, you will be working within an international organization surrounded by enthusiastic people in an open-minded and innovative culture. We are growing rapidly, which means that new challenges and opportunities to grow personally and professionally occur every day. Welcome to take part in our story of success!
READY TO ACT?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success.
