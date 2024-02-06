Key Account Coordinator
2024-02-06
Job Description
As Key Account Coordinator at Weekday, you will work closely with Buying & Design in offering the Weekday assortment to our wholesale partners. You'll drive sales and growth through great communication skills in close collaboration with your Key Account Manager. You will deliver best customer service and collaborate with different wholesales partner, as well as following up and evaluating wholesale business daily. In addition, you will support the H&M accounting team with invoices contributing to constant improvement process between H&M Accounting & wholesale team.
Key responsibilities:
Responsible for order management, follow up and updating orders once they have been placed.
Support and prepare when presenting the Weekday assortment to our wholesale partners.
Coordinate and keep deadlines for all parts of the delivery process for wholesale orders.
Secure an efficient logistic flow between Weekday and wholesales partners.
Continuously ensure efficient and value-adding collaboration with all relevant stakeholders at Design & Buying and at our Warehouse.
Qualifications
To be successful in this role, we believe that you are a self-driven team player with great administrative skills that enjoys working with different administrative tasks. We also see that you work in a structured way with good coordination skills and the ability to prioritize. You can organise your own, and others, time efficiently in a fast-paced environment.
What you need to succeed:
Previous experience in retail sales and/or buying, as well as previous experience from working with administration.
Good understanding of Microsoft Excel.
You have a high level of customer service in all interactions with our wholesale partners.
Strong salesmanship and the ability to constantly find new ways of developing our business.
Great communications skills and the capacity to work towards different timelines, departments and roles.
Additional information
This is a fulltime permanent position based at our Head Office in Stockholm, starting as soon as possible. Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible, but no later than the 15th of February. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through our career page.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
Weekday is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
Weekday - the youth destination for the creative generation. Built of three unique brands, Weekday, Monki and (soon) Cheap Monday, thriving of each other's strengths, to offer the multi-brand experience of the future.
About Weekday
We rest on the foundation of responsible and progressive values that have guided us since the very beginning. Driven by creativity, fueled by a remix of different communities, niches and sub-cultures, powered by design and technology. We are dedicated to encouraging self-confidence and self-expression through unique, inspiring, and creative initiatives. Learn more about Weekday here.
About Monki
Monki is a vibe: friendly, playful, bold and empowering. We draw inspiration from those who bravely express their style and creativity without the filter of conventions, and we aim to be a catalyst for others to do the same, by empowering self-expression through fashion. Learn more about Monki here.
