Junior UX Writer
2024-09-25
About the PositionScandinavian Airlines (SAS) is looking for a Junior UX Writer to join their Digital&IT team. Based in Solna, Sweden, you will work both onsite and remotely in a hybrid role. As part of a small content team, you'll collaborate closely with designers, product teams, and stakeholders to create engaging, intuitive, and multimedia-rich content for SAS's digital platforms. This role focuses on writing clear, concise user-interface content and integrating multimedia formats like images, videos, and animations to enhance the digital travel experience.
This is a consultancy assignment where you will be employed by Wrknest and work as a consultant at SAS.
Your Future TasksAs a Junior UX Writer, your responsibilities will include:
Writing user-friendly interface content in English for SAS digital channels.
Creating and integrating multimedia content (images, videos, animations) to improve user engagement.
Ensuring content follows accessibility standards, branding, and style guidelines.
Reviewing and proofreading content for clarity, grammar, and consistency.
Optimizing content for user experience, SEO, and conversion using customer data.
Managing and updating content via a headless CMS.
Collaborating with cross-functional teams to produce interactive content.
We are looking for someone who:
Is highly proficient in English with excellent grammar and writing skills.
Has 2-4 years of experience in UX writing or product/service content creation.
Possesses basic skills in image editing (e.g., Photoshop) and familiarity with multimedia content.
Is comfortable working with a headless CMS (e.g., Contentful) and tools like Figma.
Is detail-oriented, focused on creating clear, engaging, and accessible content.
Can work effectively both independently and within a team.
Preferred Qualifications
Fluency in a Scandinavian language or other languages.
Knowledge of SEO principles and accessibility standards.
Experience in the travel industry or working with travel-related content.
Interest in multimedia storytelling, video editing, or animation tools.
Other Information
Start: As soon as possible.
Location: Solna, Sweden, with 2-3 days onsite per week.
Scope: Full-time, hybrid work.
Employment form: Fixed-term employment for 6 months, with the possibility of extension.
About SASScandinavian Airlines (SAS) is the leading airline in the Nordics, providing smooth and sustainable travel experiences across Europe and beyond. As a pioneer in the airline industry, SAS continuously works to improve its digital services to meet customer expectations and provide exceptional service.
About WrknestAt Wrknest, we don't follow the traditional recruitment path. We believe in constantly exploring new opportunities and thinking creatively. When we started, it was to challenge outdated recruitment methods. We live in a time of rapid digital development, and knowledge needs to be continuously updated. That's why we focus on candidates' overall potential and offer personalized upskilling to match the demands of the market. Read more at www.wrknest.se. Ersättning
