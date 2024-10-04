Junior Support Engineer within the Automotive Industry
2024-10-04
Did you recently graduated with a degree in automotiveand wants to work in a close role with trouble shooting and suppliers? We arenow looking for a junior support engineerwith an interest in problem solving.By starting your career with a talent programyou will get the ultimate transition between studies and working life. Nexer Tech Talent future proof career!
Working as junior Support Engineer
In this role, you will be part of a team focused on developing a framework for testing simulations. The team interacts closely with developers and testers to conduct tests on rigs. You will have a broad role that involves various tasks, including installing our system on trucks for real-time testing. Your contributions will help the team bring one of the company's products online. It is beneficial if you have hands-on experience and some knowledge of C++, as you will serve as a support function for the team.
You will primarily work independently, but you will also collaborate with various people throughout the organization. Essential support will be provided by a senior architect.
Daily work task will be:
Identify and recommend components.
Communicate with suppliers and various individuals within the organization.
Requires curiosity, system understanding, and the ability to recognize patterns.
Being a consultant at Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent specialize in giving young tech talents the ultimate start in their careers. For this role, you will be employed by Nexer Tech Talent but work at the client, located in Gothenburg starting during fall.
You will be coached by a mentor at the clientand by a consultant manager at Nexer Tech Talent. As a consultant, you will be well taken care of. We often invite our consultants to group activities such as lectures, after works and lunch meetings. After successful completion of the consulting assignment, the intention is that you will be offered employment with the client.
Desired qualifications:
Are at the start of your career and have a bachelor degree in automotive or relevant field
You feel comfortable working independently, including tasks such as running cables and securing components.
You possess good communication skills and can effectively engage with different individuals across the organization.
You have a solid command of English, both written and verbal.
A basic understanding of ECUs, CAN/LIN, and truck hardware is beneficial
Application
Does this sound like you? We are constantly screening resumes, therefore please submit your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Tech Recruiter Johanna Norman at johanna.norman@nexergroup.com
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
About Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent is part of the Nexer Group - a tech company with deep roots in Swedish entrepreneurship and innovation. Together, we are over 2500 employees in 15 countries who, for more than 35 years, have helped our clients stay ahead strategically, technologically, and communicatively. Learn more about Nexer Tech Talent here. Ersättning
