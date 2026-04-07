Junior Supplier Quality Engineer
Avaron AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Västerås
2026-04-07
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Västerås
, Hallstahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
, Sala
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will step into a hands-on quality engineering assignment where supplier performance has a direct impact on production, customer satisfaction, and cost efficiency. In a cross-functional environment with production, purchasing, and R&D, you will help strengthen the quality of purchased materials, follow up deviations, and turn findings into lasting improvements with suppliers.
This role combines daily operational quality work with long-term supplier development. You will work close to both internal stakeholders and external suppliers, with the opportunity to influence corrective actions, audits, and improvement initiatives that make a real difference.
If you enjoy practical quality work, supplier collaboration, and continuous improvement in a production-focused environment, this is an exciting opportunity to create visible impact.
Job DescriptionYou will work directly with suppliers, provide feedback on issues identified in production or by customers, and drive both short- and long-term corrective actions.
You will review 8D reports and ensure actions are relevant, effective, and followed through.
You will drive improvement initiatives with suppliers focused on quality and cost improvements.
You will contribute as a project team member in production and SCM-related projects.
You will participate in supplier evaluations and lead corrective action plans, including activities aimed at PPM reduction.
You will perform annual audits for selected suppliers.
You will collaborate closely with production, purchasing, and R&D to improve the overall quality of purchased materials.
RequirementsMinimum 2 years' experience from Supplier Quality Engineering.
Experience working with supplier quality issues and corrective actions.
Familiarity with motor and gears and/or cable and harness.
Familiarity with process audits and ISO 9001.
Familiarity with PPAP, FMEA, and control plans.
Experience in SAP.
You are comfortable working in teams and communicate clearly with both internal stakeholders and suppliers.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7520925-1931711". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Västerås Central Station (visa karta
)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
9839045