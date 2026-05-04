Junior Supplier Quality Engineer
Avaron AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Västerås
2026-05-04
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, Eskilstuna
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support - and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will step into a hands-on quality role in a robotics-focused industrial environment where supplier performance has a direct impact on production, customer satisfaction, and long-term product quality. In this position, you will work closely with suppliers as well as internal teams in production, purchasing, R&D, and supply chain to identify issues early, follow up on deviations, and drive lasting improvements.
The role combines operational problem-solving with continuous improvement. You will help strengthen supplier quality, reduce defects, and improve the quality of purchased materials while also contributing to cost improvements. If you enjoy working close to the business, influencing supplier performance, and being part of cross-functional improvement work, this is a great opportunity.
Job DescriptionYou will contact suppliers regarding deviations detected in production or reported by customers and drive both short- and long-term corrective actions.
You will review 8D reports and follow up to ensure actions are relevant, complete, and effective.
You will lead improvement projects with suppliers focused on quality and cost improvements.
You will contribute as a project team member in production and SCM initiatives.
You will take part in supplier evaluations and drive corrective action plans, including activities linked to PPM reduction.
You will perform annual audits of selected suppliers.
You will work closely with production, purchasing, and R&D to improve the overall quality of purchased materials.
RequirementsMinimum 2 years' experience from Supplier Quality Engineering.
Familiar with motor and gears and/or cable and harness.
Familiar with process audits and ISO 9001.
Experience with PPAP, FMEA, and control plans.
Experience in SAP.
You are comfortable working in teams and collaborating with both suppliers and internal stakeholders.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7676283-1979986". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Västerås Central Station (visa karta
)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
9890335