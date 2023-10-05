Junior Sound Designer
Machinegames Sweden AB / Ljus- och ljudjobb / Uppsala Visa alla ljus- och ljudjobb i Uppsala
2023-10-05
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Machinegames Sweden AB i Uppsala
MachineGames is looking for a Junior Sound Designer to join our audio team!
Passionate about gaming and audio? Dreaming about combining them both? This is your chance!
As a Junior Sound Designer at MachineGames, you will be working in a tight-knit audio team under the supervision of our Audio Director. In collaboration with the rest of the audio team, you will support the creation and integration of game audio within our AAA titles. You will have the opportunity to work on all game audio aspects, from early design phase to final mix, while adhering to team values and best practices.To thrive in this role, we believe that you love all things audio related and you are eager to learn and become a part of the ever-evolving game industry working on some truly amazing projects.
MachineGames is located in central Uppsala, Sweden which is a small and vibrant city 40 minutes north of the capital, Stockholm. It has a historical heritage reaching back to pre-medieval times.
Our studio has a legacy of being down to earth and free from big egos, our everyday work as well as our long-term goals are driven by our studio values:
• We value Team performance over individual performance
• We practice an open door policy
• We deliver what we promise
• We give constructive and actionable feedback
• We practice ownership and accountability
• We learn from our mistakes.
This is a permanent position starting as soon as possible. We will support your relocation and/or your application for work permit if you do not have one or are not an EU citizen and/or not currently residing in Sweden.
The role is onsite with the option to work in a hybrid capacity.
Responsibilities
Design, create and implement high quality audio assets in our projects.
Support sound design needs for linear cutscenes or supporting media if needed.
Work closely with the Audio Director and Sound Designers to ensure your output achieves the desired aesthetic and meets project goals.
Learn about platform resource limitations and seek to optimize where possible.
Seek to record, edit and archive as often as you can.
Assist with recording sessions when required.
Pro-actively seek to improve your sound design workflow.
Ensure that your work is effectively backed up and archived.
Qualifications
Prior experience working in the game industry or a formal educational degree demonstrating relevant project or specialization in game development.
Familiar with Reaper or equivalent DAW.
Familiar with Wwise or equivalent middleware.
Basic knowledge of audio processing, mixing techniques and gain structures.
Basic understanding of audio engineering tools & techniques.
Good analytical listening skills.
Can edit, process and help to implement VO if required.
Can edit, process and help to implement music if required.
Excellent communications skills in English, both verbally and written form.
Portfolio demonstrating your current skillset.
We embrace diversity, equity, and inclusion in everything we do - from recruiting for our studios, publishing and operations to fostering safe and respectful workplaces that encourage collaboration. Our culture is based on principles of respect, inclusion, and fair treatment and we welcome anyone into our family without regard to race, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, or age.
Our diversity fuels our innovation and inspires us to create game worlds that bring us closer to the global community of players we serve. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Machinegames Sweden AB
(org.nr 556815-1483)
S:t Persgatan 10 (visa karta
)
753 20 UPPSALA Jobbnummer
8168792