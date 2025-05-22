Junior Quantitative Risk Developer to Swedbank
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-05-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to shape the future of risk management at Swedbank? Join a cross-functional team where finance meets tech. Work with risk systems, data analysis, and automation in a collaborative, innovative environment. Grow your skills and make a real impact in a leading Nordic bank. The start is in august, so apply today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Join the exciting journey of Swedbank's Financial Risk Value Stream that is responsible for strategic development and maintenance of Swedbank 's Market and Counterparty Risk solutions.
"Join our team and...
Become a part of an international team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects. Work cross functional with quantitative finance, IT and analysis, building next generation risk system. I expect ambition, proficiency, and self-leadership from the team, equally I strongly support a healthy work/life balance. We are always open to new ideas and innovations helping us to improve." Fredrik Andersson, your future manager
You are offered
• An open, simple and caring culture.
• Opportunity to create the best experience for Swedbank customers.
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment.
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career.
• Flexible working options.
• A full time employment with Academic Work. Good opportunities for over-recruitment to Swedbank exist for the right candidate.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Work cross functional with financial mathematics and IT development.
• Learn risk systems and databases, practice your data modelling and SQL skills.
• Analyse, troubleshoot and validate our risk calculations.
• Take own initiatives to continuous improvements and drive change.
• Collaborate with software engineers, analysts, model quants, architects and product owners for successful improvements, automatization, risk modelling as well as system & functional enhancements.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in a related field, such as financial mathematics, data science or similar.
• Experience in script programming, such as Python, Shell, Java or C#.
• Experience with databases.
• Interest or understanding of financial markets and instruments.
• Proficient in oral and written English with excellent communication skills.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Self-driven, pro-active, and curious personality.
• Analytical, structured, with excellent problem-solving skills.
• A personal drive to pitch in and solve a wide range of simple and complex problems.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15112586". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9354201