Bring your life
Want to join a dynamic team creating world-leading products that help people bring what they love, securely and in style, while living an active life? Then, this could be the opportunity for you!
What you 'll do at Thule
As a Junior Project Manager, you will lead projects within our Active with Kids category, primarily focused on strollers, as well as other products such as child car seats.
All with the purpose of enabling an active outdoor life.
In this role, you will collaborate closely with teams in product development, product management, and supply chain within a multifunctional and multinational environment, while also working with other departments as needed. You will drive progress through structured follow-ups and clear internal reporting. This role includes managing both new product development projects and product maintenance initiatives, ensuring each project is delivered on time, within scope, and on budget.
Maintaining an organized approach, you will oversee project timelines, track deliverables, and ensure alignment across teams to bring high-quality products to market efficiently.
What you bring
To be successful in the role, we believe that you have completed a bachelor's degree in engineering, business administration, or a related field. You also have some project management experience, preferably within product development.
You are driven and structured while maintaining a pragmatic approach, ensuring projects stay on track while adapting to changing needs.
With a problem-solving mindset, you are creative in finding solutions that keep projects moving forward. Strong written and verbal communication skills allow you to effectively report to stakeholders, create clear project documentation, and facilitate productive team discussions.
Why you should join Thule
At Thule, we believe in strong teamwork both within your own team but also cross functional between teams. We strive to be an open and curious organization, sharing our knowledge and inspiring one another.
Within Thule you will find people who have a passion for the products we make and the outdoor company we are. We share the same values, and we like to have fun. All of our employees have a joint responsibility to maintain that spirit and contribute to it.
Hiring Process
Apply by submitting your application and resumé through "Apply for position" on our Thule Career Site. The application deadline is January 9, 2026.
Please make sure to not wait to show your interest until the last application date as interviews are held continuously during the process, and the position might be filled before the last application date. Please also note that we do not accept applications by e-mail.
If you have any questions about the role, feel free to contact our Talent Acquisition Partner, Oscar Persson, at oscar.persson@thule.com
We look forward to hearing from you!
About Thule Group
Thule is a global sports and outdoor company. We offer high-quality products with smart features and a sustainable design that make it easy for people across the globe to live an active life. Under the motto Bring your life - and with a focus on consumer-driven innovation and long-term sustainability - we develop, manufacture and market products within the product categories Sport & Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter sports equipment, and rooftop tents mounted on a car), Active with Kids & Dogs (car seats, strollers, bike trailers, child bike seats and dog transport), RV Products (awnings, bike carriers and tents for RVs and caravans) and Bags & Mounts (backpacks, luggage and performance mounts).
