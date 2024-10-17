Junior Product Manager
We are building the data acquisition platform for the construction industry and as part of PERI Group, it is our ambition to leverage IoT technology to enable data-driven decision making, leading to better outcomes.
Combining years of experience in construction and concrete with cutting edge IoT, we strive to make working with concrete (and beyond) faster, more efficient, safer and to contribute to a sustainable future of construction. Find out more about us: www.vemaventuri.io
Your chance to make an impact: Your tasks and responsibilities
As a member of our product team you will support the successful building of our products and alignactivities between sales, product teams and development.
Taking responsibility for defined areas of the product portfolio and moving these ahead in our agile development framework, your tasks include:
Supporting Product Development: Assist in the development and execution of the product roadmap, based on customer problems and product vision.
Market Analysis: Conduct market and competitor analysis to inform product decisions.
Customer Feedback: Collect and analyze customer feedback to identify improvement opportunities.This includes enabling customers to work with our product and deploying our product on jobsites.
Agile Development: Work closely with engineering teams to ensure timely and high-quality product releases using agile methodologies.
Documentation: Create and maintain product documentation, including user stories and requirements.
Collaboration: Work closely with senior product managers, designers, and developers to bring features to life.
QA and Testing: Participate in product testing to ensure quality and performance
Your own projects: Drive your own areas of responsibility, for example building a new part of the product portfolio, working towards own of our goals (sustainability, sensor platform, additional use cases)
Experience and requirements to succeed in this role
Education: Bachelors degree in Construction / Civil Engineering, Computer Science, Business or a related field
Work experience: 1-2 years of experience in a product-related role or internship, ideally in a tech or SaaS company or within the construction industry. Basic understanding of the construction industry and SaaS business models.
Communication: Outgoing and communicative personality with fluency in English. Additional languages, especially German or Swedish a plus.
The way you work: Strong organizational and multitasking skills with the ability to formulate and describe complex topics in an easy way. Self-driven and easily adaptingto a dynamic environment.
Tools: Full Office package, ideally experience with development solutions such as JIRA or Confluence. Further tools (CAD, Design tools, ...) are a plus!
