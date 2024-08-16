Junior PLC Developer within the Energy Sector
2024-08-16
Did you recently graduated with a degree in mechatronics/ electrical power engineering and wants to work with PLC programming? We are now looking for a junior PLC developerwith an interest in thermal management.By starting your career with a talent programyou will get the ultimate transition between studies and working life. Nexer Tech Talent future proof career!
Working as junior PLC Developer within the Energy Sector
We are seeking for a juniorPLC automation engineer with a foundational understanding of system design and development, preferably within the energy storage or industrial automation sectors. For this position we are seeking for someone who iseager to learn and grow, focusing on execution and development of a local EMS software for our product range. If you enjoy working in a collaborative team environment and are ready to take on a hands-on role, you could be the perfect fit for our team!
Theteam is responsible for product development, including design, verification, and the assembly of prototypes, as well as handling all technical aspects of projects.
Daily task will be:
Controlling and regulating stationary energy storage system made up of batteries, power conversion, thermal management, switchgear, and more.
Developing control units that manage the entire production process, including battery management, cooling systems, power electronics, and fire alarms.
Being a consultant at Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent specialize in giving young tech talents the ultimate start in their careers. For this role, you will be employed by Nexer Tech Talent but work at the client, located in Gotheburg starting in septemeber/october.
You will be coached by a mentor at the clientand by a consultant manager at Nexer Tech Talent. As a consultant, you will be well taken care of. We often invite our consultants to group activities such as lectures, after works and lunch meetings. After successful completion of the consulting assignment, the intention is that you will be offered employment with the company.
Desired qualifications:
Are at the start of your career and have abachelor's or master's degree in computer science, electronic system design, or a related field
Have an interest incontrol system design and development within energy storage or industrial automation
As a personyou have strong communication and presentation skills, self-organized, with excellent problem-solving abilities
Good knowledge indesigning and programming control systems with emphasis on PLCs, SCADA or HMI systems
Has good ability to work effectively in a team environment
You are open to learning new things and developing
Application
Does this sound like you? We are constantly screening resumes, therefore please submit your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Tech Recruiter Johanna Normanat johanna.norman@nexergroup.com
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
About Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent is part of the Nexer Group - a tech company with deep roots in Swedish entrepreneurship and innovation. Together, we are over 2500 employees in 15 countries who, for more than 35 years, have helped our clients stay ahead strategically, technologically, and communicatively. Learn more about Nexer Tech Talent here. Ersättning
