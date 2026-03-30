Junior Pcba/smt Engineer
Avaron AB / Elektronikjobb / Malmö Visa alla elektronikjobb i Malmö
2026-03-30
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Malmö
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will join a newly established prototype production setup in an advanced R&D environment at a leading technology company. Here, you will work close to product development and play a key role in how new products are built, tested, and refined before moving further in the lifecycle.
The focus is on in-house prototyping with PCBA and SMT, enabling faster development cycles, better feedback loops, and higher product quality. You will work in a hands-on setting where collaboration with R&D is central, and where your input will help shape both processes and ways of working. This is an exciting opportunity to influence a growing setup and contribute directly to next-generation product development.
Job DescriptionYou will set up, program, and optimize SMT processes for prototype builds.
You will operate and maintain SMT equipment to secure stable and efficient performance.
You will inspect, troubleshoot, repair, and rework PCBAs as part of the prototype flow.
You will collaborate closely with R&D and provide feedback on design for manufacturability.
You will document build results, analyze outcomes, and drive continuous improvements.
You will evaluate new technologies and production methods that can strengthen prototype manufacturing.
RequirementsDegree in Engineering or equivalent experience.
Experience from SMT, PCBA production, or electronics prototyping.
Minimum 2 years of experience within manufacturing engineering, SMT/PCBA processes, and design for production.
Strong English communication skills.
Comfortable working with ERP systems and MS Office.
Nice to haveExperience in soldering and rework of PCBAs.
Knowledge of IPC standards.
Experience from high-volume production.
Familiarity with failure analysis methods such as X-ray.
Experience working with data-driven improvements.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7485524-1921081". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Malmö Centralstation (visa karta
)
211 20 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9828278