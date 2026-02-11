Junior Manual Tester with teaching experience
2026-02-11
We are now looking for 1 tester with experience from teaching. It is important to hold experience from teaching.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for people who share our values and our passion, who are creative and who rise to meet challenges. We are looking for people who take ownership of their work and who are not afraid to roll up their sleeves and take on any task and work collaboratively. High quality and simplicity is our slogan. If this sounds like you, we want you to be a part of our team.
What you'll do?
Together with the team you will:
• Understand different functions of a product/service and their testable requirements.
• Plan and determine testability
• Write test specifications
• Execute systemtests as well as functional and user acceptance testing.
• Demonstrate the results
• Log defects and follow-up on retests of defects fixes.
• Educate users within testing and create presentable testing material
Who are you?
You have some kind of university education or diplomas. Experience from teaching and can communicate in english.
