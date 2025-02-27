Junior Machine Learning Engineer
2025-02-27
Junior Machine Learning Engineer
Electronic Arts creates next-level entertainment experiences that inspire players and fans around the world. Here, everyone is part of the story. Part of a community that connects across the globe. A place where creativity thrives, new perspectives are invited, and ideas matter. A team where everyone makes play happen.
Responsibilities
• Key role in developing AI based products for the professional sports market.
• Develop, train and deploy deep learning models on sports tracking and video data, and work closely with a team of machine learning and computer vision practitioners at the forefront of the field.
• Examples of tasks include, but are not limited to, object detection and human tracking in images and event detection in time series data.
About Electronic Arts
We're proud to have an extensive portfolio of games and experiences, locations around the world, and opportunities across EA. We value adaptability, resilience, creativity, and curiosity. From leadership that brings out your potential, to creating space for learning and experimenting, we empower you to do great work and pursue opportunities for growth.
We take a holistic approach with our benefits program, focusing on physical, emotional, financial, career, and community wellness to support a balanced life with paid time off and new parent leave, plus free games and so much more. We nurture environments where our teams can always bring their best to what they do.
