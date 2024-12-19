Junior Influencer Marketer
2024-12-19
The Junior Influencer Marketer plays a key role in supporting the execution of influencer marketing campaigns and assisting the day-to-day operations of the PR & Partnership team. This entry-level position is perfect for individuals who are passionate about social media, branding, and building relationships in the digital marketing landscape. The role offers an excellent opportunity to develop skills in influencer relations and campaign management within an accomplished team.About the role
This is an ideal role for someone passionate about social media, influencer marketing, and digital branding. In this position, you'll assist with campaign execution, administrative tasks, and influencer outreach, while developing skills in content creation and performance monitoring. With a focus on collaboration and relationship-building, this role is perfect for a proactive and detail-oriented individual, eager to grow within a dynamic team.
What you'll do:
- Campaign Execution and Support
- Administrative Tasks
- User-Generated Content (UGC) and other content
- Influencer Research and Outreach
- Content Review and Feedback
- Performance Monitoring
- Internal collaborations
Your background:
- Educational background in influencer marketing, communications, or a related field.
- Ideally, 1-2 years of experience in influencer marketing, either in-house or at an agency.
- Fluency in English is required.
- Proficiency in social media platforms, analytics tools, and influencer databases.
- Strong organizational skills with the ability to multitask and manage competing priorities effectively. Who you are:
- Proactive, with a strong willingness to learn and grow.
- Attention to detail, ensuring accuracy in all tasks.
- Excellent communication and relationship-building skills, able to foster strong connections with influencers and team members.
Working at Once Upon
Our app was created to help people save their favorite moments in an easy and fun way, a little at a time, making everyone's memories shine. And that's how we want our workplace to be too - life (and work) at Once Upon should definitely be filled with happiness. Because happiness is the key to success, not the other way around. Right?
We strive for a safe, caring environment that gives everyone space to be their whole self, all the time. If you are free and have fun at work, it is easier to be passionate and responsible for what you do. We always dare to do what we believe in - failing at something is not the opposite of succeeding in the long run. And we always strive to make things better, for our Once Uponers, for our planet and for each other.
Through innovation, co-creation, transparency, and our collective knowledge as a team, we always aim to bring value to our Once Uponers. And that collective brain grows with every new colleague that we welcome to the team, enriching us with new perspectives, experiences, and views on life. If you're looking for a little more happiness in your life and believe working at Once Upon would be fun, well, that new colleague might just be you!
At Once Upon, we commit to being a company that leads by example. This means doing the work to be inclusive and equitable, across all aspects of our business.
Location
This role is located at our headquarters in Skellefteå or our office in Stockholm. While we offer remote flexibility, we truly value the creativity and sense of community that come from meeting face-to-face with colleagues at the office.
Let's connect
Does this sound like your dream job? Then we can't wait to hear from you! Please help us get to know you by submitting your resume or LinkedIn-profile on our website. You don't have to send us a cover letter, but please write a line or two where you let us know what you will bring to the table in this role. Applications in Swedish or English work equally fine.
We conduct a competence-based recruitment, meaning that every person who applies to join Once Upon receives equal employment opportunities. We value a welcoming environment where everyone feels included, respected, and empowered, regardless of their sex, transgender identity or expression, ethnicity, religion or other belief, disability, sexual orientation, or age.If you have any questions about the role or working at Once Upon you are welcome to contact Talent Partner Jenny Falk at jenny.falk@onceupon.se
Last day of application is the 5th of January.
At Once Upon you have the chance to be part of something that truly makes people happy. We want to help people save their favourite moments in an easy and fun way, a little at a time, making everyone's memories shine. Today, there are 70 of us working at Once Upon. The app is translated into 12 languages, has been downloaded 5 million times, with books delivered to over 109 countries, and we're still growing!
Ersättning
