Junior Harmonic Analysis Engineer within the Energy Sector

Did you recently graduated with a degree in electrical engineering and want to work with trouble shooting? By starting your career with a talent program you will get the ultimate transition between studies and working life. Nexer Tech Talent future proof career!
Working as junior Harmonic Analysis Engineer
For one of our client, we are seeking for a consult who will be a part of HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) which develops, manufactures and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology is for example used to transmit electricity over long distances and to connect offshore windfarms.
For this position we are seeking for entry level candidates with a positive mindset and willingness to learn and explore new areas.
Your daily task will be:
Participate and collaborate in project groups, responsible for electrical system design of HVDC converter stations
Evaluate whether specified harmonic power quality requirements can be fulfilled
Analyze small-signal stability in the harmonic range (harmonic stability); when connecting HVDC station to the network or windfarm
Develop small tools in Excel, MATLAB or Python to effectively analyze and process large amount of data for your study work
Effectively participate in negotiations, internally and with customers or suppliers
Write clear technical reports describing your complex study work in a professional manner
Being a consultant at Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent specialize in giving young tech talents the ultimate start in their careers. For this role, you will be employed by Nexer Tech Talent but work at client, located in Lundvika with start as soon as possible.
You will be coached by a mentor at the client and by a consultant manager at Nexer Tech Talent. As a consultant, you will be well taken care of. We often invite our consultants to group activities such as lectures, after works and lunch meetings. After successful completion of the consulting assignment, the intention is that you will be offered employment with client.
Desired qualifications:
Are at the start of your career and hold a bachelor or master's degree in Electrical or Electronic Engineering or Engineering Physics.
As a person you are a team player with excellent communication and report writing skills
You have a general understanding of electrical power systems and its equipments
Good knowledge in model and analyze electrical circuits in frequency domain by hand and via computer
You encounter problems with a practical mindset
Programming experience in MATLAB is highly beneficial
Fluent in English both written and verbal
Application
Does this sound like you? We are constantly screening resumes, therefore please submit your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Tech Recruiter Johanna Norman at johanna.norman@nexergroup.com
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
About Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent is part of the Nexer Group - a tech company with deep roots in Swedish entrepreneurship and innovation. Together, we are over 2500 employees in 15 countries who, for more than 35 years, have helped our clients stay ahead strategically, technologically, and communicatively. Learn more about Nexer Tech Talent here. Ersättning
