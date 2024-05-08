Junior Grower
2024-05-08
, Nora
, Örebro
, Ljusnarsberg
, Skinnskatteberg
FoodVentures has launched in the Nordics with its first project in Sweden, and now we are looking for individuals who want to join us on our journey of growth! If you are passionate about agricultural science and eager to contribute to the success of our high-tech greenhouse operation, we encourage you to apply for the position of Junior Grower. Join us in cultivating innovation and excellence in tomato production in Frövi.
Job Title: Junior Grower
Location: High-Tech Greenhouse Facility, Sweden
Job Description: As a Junior Grower at our cutting-edge greenhouse facility, you will play a vital role in supporting the Agronomist and Chief Agronomist in the implementation of our growing strategies to ensure the highest quality and yield of tomatoes. Your responsibilities will include assisting with daily tasks such as climate management, irrigation, and plant health monitoring, as well as contributing to the analysis of key performance metrics. With a focus on biology, entomology, chemistry, and physics, you will work closely with the rest of the team to drive continuous improvement and innovation in our growing practices.
Key Responsibilities:
• Support the Agronomist and Chief Agronomist in implementing and refining growing strategies.
• Monitor and record climate, irrigation, plant growth, and plant health parameters on a daily basis.
• Assist in the analysis of data to evaluate the effectiveness of growing strategies and identify areas for improvement.
• Collect samples of plants and water for analysis as needed.
• Ensure compliance with hygiene protocols and company regulations.
• Act as a backup for the Agronomist when required, stepping in to fulfill their duties.
• Collaborate with the Labour Manager and IPM Manager to optimize greenhouse operations.
• Contribute to the planning and reporting of greenhouse materials usage.
Requirements:
• Strong understanding of biology, entomology, chemistry (particularly fertilizers), and physics fundamentals.
• Proficiency in IT skills for data recording and analysis.
• Previous experience in the greenhouse industry is preferred.
• Bachelor's degree in Agronomy, Agriculture, or a related field, or equivalent expertise.
• Proficiency in both Swedish and English is advantageous.
To apply, please submit your resume and cover letter detailing your relevant experience and qualifications to Linda@foodventures.eu
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-22
(org.nr 559385-2352)
Drottninggatan 34
211 41 MALMÖ
HR Manager
Linda Roos Linda@foodventures.eu
8666056