Junior Embedded Software Engineer
2024-12-05
Did you recently graduated with a degree in electrical engineering and want to work with software development? We arenow looking for a junior embedded software engineringwith an interest in problem solving.By starting your career with a talent programyou will get the ultimate transition between studies and working life. Nexer Tech Talent future proof career!
Working as juniorEmbedded Software Engineer
To one of our customer we are looking for someone in the beginning of your career within theElectronics & Software team. The teamteam delivers software expertise throughout the complete product lifecycle; from design and implementation to production and maintenance.
For this position we think youhave a strong interest in software engineering and closed loop control preferably in applications related to controls of electrical machines. Your work is conducted in a software team with several experienced colleagues and in close cross-functional cooperation with electronics- and mechanical engineering.
Your daily task will be:
Focus is development and implementation of algorithms for control of electrical machines for our range of products from battery to 3 phase power
Embedded software development and debugging
Design of closed loop control of electrical machines and the machine behaviour
Programming mainly conducted in C and Python.
Being a consultant at Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent specialize in giving young tech talents the ultimate start in their careers. For this role, you will be employed by Nexer Tech Talent but work at client, located in Gotheburg starting in February 2025.
You will be coached by a mentor at the clientand by a consultant manager at Nexer Tech Talent. As a consultant, you will be well taken care of. We often invite our consultants to group activities such as lectures, after works and lunch meetings. After successful completion of the consulting assignment, the intention is that you will be offered employment with client.
Desired qualifications:
Are at the start of your career and holds a bachelor or masterdegree within Engineering Physics, Electrical Engineering or equivalent
Have an interest in software engineering
As a personyou have strong problem-solving skills and an analytical mindset
Good knowledge in Python and C
Has good knowledgein written and spoken English
Application
Does this sound like you? We are constantly screening resumes, therefore please submit your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Tech Recruiter Johanna Norman at johanna.norman@nexergroup.com
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
About Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent is part of the Nexer Group - a tech company with deep roots in Swedish entrepreneurship and innovation. Together, we are over 2500 employees in 15 countries who, for more than 35 years, have helped our clients stay ahead strategically, technologically, and communicatively. Learn more about Nexer Tech Talent here.
