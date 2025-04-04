Junior Embedded Software Engineer
2025-04-04
Did you recently graduated with a degree in computer science and want to work with embedded development? We are now looking for a engineer with an interest in Linux. By starting your career with a talent program you will get the ultimate transition between studies and working life. Nexer Tech Talent future proof career!
Working as junior embedded software engineer
To one of our client within the Automotive industry we are seeking for a developer with passion for embedded systems. For this position you will, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams. You will work with innovative, safe and driver friendly solutions, were the team develop top quality services, and make customer operations more efficient by using excellent data insights.
For this position you will be a part of the platform team, responsible for defining and developing the next generation of HMI (Human Machine Interface). We are talking about instrument cluster, infotainment, driver user experience, camera-based systems and much more.
Some of your daily tasks will be:
Intersection of software development, system integration, and user experience
Building scalable, robust, and high-performance solutions for next-generation vehicles
Collaborate with hardware, and application teams to ensure seamless integration
Interaction with suppliers
You have great programming skills with the ability to take initiative and deliver in a dynamic and changing environment
Being a consultant at Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent specialize in giving young tech talents the ultimate start in their careers. For this role, you will be employed by Nexer Tech Talent but work at the client, located in the office in Gothenburg, starting during spring.
You will be coached by a mentor at the client and by a consultant manager at Nexer Tech Talent. As a consultant, you will be well taken care of. We often invite our consultants to group activities such as lectures, after works and lunch meetings. After successful completion of the consulting assignment, the intention is that you will be offered employment with client.
Desired qualifications:
Are at the start of your career and hold a bachelor's or master's degree in Software, Mechatronics, Electrical engineering or equivalent
As a person you have a keen sense of teamwork and that you work well with other people
Good Knowledge in embedded C++.
Good skills with scripts written in Python, Bash, and PowerShell
Familiarity with embedded Linux
Has good knowledge in English, both verbal and written
Application
Does this sound like you? We are constantly screening resumes, therefore please submit your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Tech Recruiter Kristofer Hedlund at kristofer.hedlund@nexergroup.com
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
About Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent is part of the Nexer Group - a tech company with deep roots in Swedish entrepreneurship and innovation. Together, we are over 2500 employees in 15 countries who, for more than 35 years, have helped our clients stay ahead strategically, technologically, and communicatively. Learn more about Nexer Tech Talent here. Ersättning
