Junior Designer at Indiska
2024-10-30
About the company
Indiska is a Swedish lifestyle company established in 1901. The products of Indiska are sold through 44 stores in Sweden and Finland, as well as through our international online shop at indiska.com. Indiska offers a unique meeting place with a mix of interior design and fashion that find its inspiration all around the globe, combined with a Scandinavian view on design, a more sustainable quality, and accessible prices.
Indiska is on an intense journey of change, taking our customer offer and our brand to the next level. For our employees this poses high demand on flexibility, entrepreneurship and drive. If you are interested in fashion as well as interior design and are passionate about making a difference, you will fit in with us. We hope you want to join us on our journey!
OVERVIEW PURPOSE AND AIM OF THE POSITION
Assist the product team with product development by creating art works as well as supporting activities in creating and developing the assortment for HOME and FASHION.
RESPONSIBILITIES AND DUTIES
Main responsibilities
Collaborate with the product team to secure all necessary aspects of the product such as fit& size, print, timeline, price, and profitability.
Responsible for bringing correct artwork /product specifications to enable efficient sample processes.
Support the product team in coordinating the products in terms of fit, colours, print and materials into a coherent, current and commercial collection/category, and secure a target group spread throughout the product range.
Support the product team in securing both legal and ethical requirements for all articles planned.
Support the product team in creating well worked products (art works) with one clear USP per product, qualities, colours and details carefully chosen to bring customer value corresponding to set goals, for growth, profitability and sustainability.
Being up to date regarding the assortment strategy and the department/category goals.
Responsible for following and keeping timelines and deadlines to support the product team.
Responsible for keeping overviews updated to provide support for all cross functions.
Be updated on customers, sales, market, trends and competitors, be able to suggest sales opportunities or insights to the product team.
Support at fitting sessions.
Personal qualities
Focus on:
Strong self-drive and a mindset for learning
Team player
Structured
Customer centric approach
EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS
Education
Bachelor design degree or other relevant degree
Experience/distinctive competences
Passion & knowledge for the fashion and home industry.
Good sense of colours and how to create commercial colour combinations.
Basic knowledge regarding trims, materials, construction of the type of products that are relevant for the assignment.
Understanding of colours and how to create a commercial colour story.
Written and verbal skills in English
Collaboration skills
Flexible and learning mindset
Well-developed design skills and the ability to create artworks that meet requirements in terms of fashion level, price, quality and sustainability.
Knowledge in applications/software relevant for the design and development process
Strong organizational skills, be detail-oriented, deadline driven and remain focused in a fast-paced environment
Knowledge of print types, dye types, methods, and techniques
Minimum 1 year working experience in similar role.
Information
Type of employment: Permanent, full-time after an initial 6-month trial period.
Start date: By agreement. As soon as possible.
Office based role with possibility to work remotely one day per week.
For other questions, contact Mimmi Wahlström, mimmi.wahlstrom@indiska.se
Application deadline: 2024-11-30.
Does this sound like a role for you? Submit your application today!
