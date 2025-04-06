Junior CFD Engineer - Fluid Mechanics
2025-04-06
We seek a CFD Eningeer to join a global company at their computational department in Jönköping, Sweden.
This is a full-time, six-month consultant position with possibility to be extended. Starting April 22nd, 2025
During the onboarding, you need to be on-site, but after that, you can work 100% remotely.
What you will do
You will perform CFD simulations in R&D projects and serve all of the company 's products with cooling simulations on electrical components and with optimization of fans and blowers.
Required skills
Good skills in Siemens STAR-CCM+ CFD software
Experience in working in an HPC Linux environment
MSc ME with focus on Fluid Mechanics/CFD
