Junior AI Business Develope
Soros Consulting AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2026-01-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Soros Consulting AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Junior AI Business Developer who will be employed by us and assigned to a client.
The role is based at the Stockholm/Solna office, with a hybrid setup of three days onsite and two days remote per week. You will support team delivery within monthly sprints by performing tasks assigned by a manager and/or senior colleagues. The scope of work varies and includes discovery-related activities such as analyzing data sources and data structures, as well as building test modules in existing systems, for example Copilot Studio.
The role requires demonstrated experience in building AI solutions such as chatbots or similar applications, along with previous customer service experience. You are expected to have a flexible mindset, be comfortable managing uncertainty, and show a strong willingness to learn.
A university or college degree is required, preferably with a specialization in data, machine learning, or a related field. The assignment is offered through Soros.
Apply now Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Soros Consulting AB
(org.nr 559130-2780) Jobbnummer
9677601