Junior Accountant / Administrator
Geotrend Redovisning & Revision AB
Municipality: Stockholm
Scope: Full-time
Duration: 6 months with the possibility of extension
Form of employment: Permanent or time-limited employment
Application deadline: Apply before 01 November 2024.
Qualifications:
Work experience required: 2 years experience working in similar role
Education: University degree, Masters degree is meritorious
Education within Business administration, Accounting, Finance, Economics, Statistics
Skills:
• Good in the use of Office 365 - Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook
• Knowledgeable in using softwares such as Edison, Visma, Fortnox
• Knowledgeable in British Accounting Principles
• Ability to analyze data correctly and convey meanings accurately
• Meticulous and attention to details
• Ability to work and contribute to the team's growth
• You feel confident working alone without mistakes
• Flexible and willingness to learn
Language: English and Swedish required!
About the job
We are now looking for a Junior Accountant/Administrator who will support in the daily accounting and administration processes of Geotrend Redovisning & Revision AB.
You will have the opportunity to contribute to the growth and development of our business if you are a good planner and are able to carry out your day in a well-organized manner and delivering the required results and beyond. You are expected to have had experience working in similar role and therefore feel confident working independently and accurately with less supervision.
You have a good working environment and the possibility of learning among the team members. It is important that you feel great working in a fast-paced environment and are very communicative.
Job Responsibilities
This include but not limited to:
• Assisting in everyday administration
• Follow up on invoices and emails
• Accounts receivables and payables
• Bookkeeping
• Account reporting and financial statements analysis
• Account closures; monthly, quarterly, yearly
• Accounts reconciliation
• Audit support
If this sounds interesting, quickly send in your application. Send CV and Cover Letter to the email address: geotrend@hotmail.com
About the employment
Salary type: Fixed monthly
Where is the workplace? Stockholm
