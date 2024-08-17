Junior Accountant
Volumental AB / Ekonomijobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomijobb i Stockholm
2024-08-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volumental AB i Stockholm
Volumental is the footwear industry's leading FitTech company, using 3D scans and a one-of-a-kind, AI-powered recommendations engine (with 50 million foot scans) to match everyone with the footwear styles and sizes that fit them best whether you are shopping in-store or online.
Our vision is "a world without sizes, where every body fits". With top brand and retail partners worldwide, including New Balance, Red Wing Shoes, The Athlete's Foot, Ecco, Fleet Feet, Intersport, Sun & Sand Sports, and XXL, our footprint spans 3000+ stores across 53 countries, and growing!
And that's where you come in! With our team headquartered in Stockholm and currently composed of 60+ people, we are looking for a Junior Accountant to join us, with a primary focus on accounts payable and assisting with accounts receivable.
What will you do? Own Accounts Payable: Manage end-to-end AP process, including invoice registration, coding, approvals, and vendor payments. Handle reminders and ad-hoc AP tasks.
Accounts Receivable:Assist with posting incoming payments, issuing invoices, managing customer inquiries, performing aging analysis, and following up on collections.
General Ledger Entries: Record daily and monthly journal entries, conduct bank reconciliations, and manage capitalization, depreciation, and currency exchange rate entries.
Balance Sheet Reconciliation: Conduct monthly balance account reconciliations to ensure financial accuracy.
Asset Management: Maintain and update the Asset Register for proper capitalization and depreciation.
Expense Management: Handle Pleo administrative tasks and export data for expense reporting.
Compliance & Tax Filings: Assist in reporting VAT and EU Sales Tax , support in reconciling the tax account, and help ensure accurate tax postings.
We are excited about you because... You have at least 1 year of experience in accounting, with a focus on AP and AR.
You are organized, detail-oriented, and can manage multiple tasks simultaneously.
You are proactive, eager to learn, and enjoy solving problems.
You communicate effectively and thrive in a collaborative environment.
You are open to learning new systems and tools.
You are fluent in English.With colleagues from over 20 countries and customers worldwide, it's truly an international environment! Swedish is considered a plus.
Bonus! Don't let these stop you from applying, but please let us know if they fit you: You have experience working with VAT taxes.
You are familiar with Fortnox accounting software.
You have experience with Ordway.
You are proficient in Excel.
You have experience with month-end procedures.
You have worked in a SaaS company before.
You have interest and/or experience in the tech industry.
You'll be an essential part of the greater whole - able to drive initiatives and steer development while at the same time collaborating with other subject matter experts on our team. We encourage a diversity of candidates to apply! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volumental AB
(org.nr 556912-4141) Arbetsplats
Volumental Jobbnummer
8846516