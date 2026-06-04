Translational Biomarker Scientist
ZRO Imaging AB / Biomedicinjobb / Göteborg Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-04
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About ZRO Imaging AB
ZRO Imaging is a specialized imaging Contract Research Organization (CRO) focused on neuroimaging and biomarker-driven clinical research in neurodegenerative diseases. We partner with biopharmaceutical companies, diagnostic developers, and academic research groups to support the development of new therapies and biomarkers. Our team combines expertise in PET imaging, MRI, quantitative image analysis, and fluid biomarkers to deliver high-quality scientific and operational support for clinical studies.
The Role
ZRO Imaging is now looking for a Translational Biomarker Scientist to join our team. This is a non-clinical scientific and analytical position, with no responsibilities related to patient care, clinical practice, or medical decision-making.
We are looking for someone who holds a PhD with strong research training in biofluid biomarkers and biostatistics, with a particular focus on neurodegenerative diseases. We welcome applicants whose strength lies in research depth and methodological skill rather than extensive industry tenure.
In this role, you will work as a translational biomarker and quantitative analysis specialist, supporting our activities in clinical research and biomarker-driven studies.
Key Responsibilities
Statistical analysis of complex, multimodal datasets, including neuroimaging and biofluid biomarker data
Development and application of advanced analytical and statistical models for biomarker evaluation and validation
Integration of imaging and biofluid data to generate scientifically robust and clinically relevant insights
Contribution to study design, including biomarker strategy, endpoint definition, and data analysis planning
Preparation of scientific reports, client deliverables, and peer-reviewed publications
Presentation of results to clients, at scientific meetings, and at international conferences, contributing to our external scientific visibility and credibility
Communication of complex scientific findings to both technical and non-technical stakeholders
Support of business development activities through scientific input into proposals and participation in technical discussions with clients
Required Qualifications
• PhD
• Strong research background in biofluid biomarkers, biostatistics, and neurodegenerative disease research
• Strong programming skills in R
• Experience analyzing complex, multimodal datasets, including biological, clinical, and imaging-derived data
• Demonstrated scientific productivity through authorship of peer-reviewed publications
• Experience presenting scientific results at international scientific conferences
• Excellent written and spoken English
Meritorious Qualifications
• MD
• Experience working with neuroimaging data, including PET and/or MRI
• Experience integrating imaging and biofluid biomarkers
• Experience working in industry-sponsored clinical research or clinical trials
• Experience from established academic, hospital-based, or clinical research environments
Practical Information
Employment type: Full-time, permanent employment
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden
Work arrangement: Hybrid, with Gothenburg as the primary work location
Start date: By agreement
Salary: Monthly salary, by agreement
How to apply:
All applications, including your CV and a brief cover letter, must be submitted via hello@zroimaging.com
, with "Translational Biomarker Scientist" in the subject line.
Applications submitted through other channels will not be considered. If you have any questions about the role, please also use hello@zroimaging.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-16
E-post: hello@zroimaging.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ZRO Imaging AB
(org.nr 559521-0013), https://zroimaging.com/ Jobbnummer
9948754